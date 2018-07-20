2nd Annual National Night Out Celebration Meeting Aug. 9

By Scott Waldrup

Macoutah Police Chief

MASCOUTAH – The City of Mascoutah Police Department has started planning its 2nd Annual National Night Out Celebration.

Annually, over 15,000 communities across the United States join forces and celebrate National Night Out to promote a Police Community Partnership through crime, drug and violence awareness prevention and neighborhood unity. National Night Out is celebrated each year on either the first Tuesday of August or the first Tuesday of October.

Last year was our 1st Annual National Night Out Celebration and it was a HUGE success!

This year, we will be trying something different. The 2nd Annual National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, October 2, from 5p.m.to 9 p.m. in your neighborhoods. We are inviting residents to host their own block parties and spend the evening outside with their neighbors, which helps to strengthen your relationships with each other in the spirit of creating safer neighborhoods. The parties can be as simple as inviting neighbors to bring over a chair and a potluck dish and sit in the front yard. It may be a more elaborate one with a street closure, organized activities, or an event in a park. The police officers, EMS paramedics and firefighters will visit the block parties throughout the night.

To make your block party official, you will need to register with the City. The benefits of registration include the ability to request noise variances, street closures, party ideas and more. Registration will also let the public safety officials know which neighborhoods to visit during the evening. The City will publicize the National Night Out and publicize your party through the City’s website, Facebook page, and Mascoutah Herald.

The City will be having a planning meeting on Thursday, August 9, at 6 p.m. at City Hall to discuss registration and ideas for your block party. Please plan to attend.