Dog Leash Law Violations Could Increase to $500

If your family’s dog is an escape artist, you might want to board up all the nooks and crannies in your backyard, and keep a tight grip on his leash when on a walk. The City of Mascoutah is about to increase the fine for a dog leash violation from $25 up to $500.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, council members discussed problems regarding pets that are lose in the City as well as vicious dogs that have attacked other dogs. One recent incident, where a dog attacked another, resulted in the fatality of the family’s pet.

Currently, when a Mascoutah police officer responds to an dog incident, a $25 citation is issued to the owner along with a court hearing date. However, if the proposed ordinance is passed, City Attorney Al Paulson would determine the amount of the fine up to $500. This determination could be based on past incidents and/or the seriousness of the incident.

Councilmen asked how often Paulson is in court for these type of violations. “I recently had two of those cases this month,” he replied. “We’ve had several.”

He explained that if the ordinance is changed, then the monetary amount would be set at his discretion. “I would be less sympathetic if they are in court all the time.” He suggested a $250 fine. Councilman Pat McMahan countered with a fine up to $500.

Councilman Paul Schorr asked if a person who has been attacked or whose dog has been attacked, does not press charges, does the other owner still receive a citation? Paulson said yes because the dog owner is still in violation of the leash law.

Schorr asked what would happen regarding an incident at the dog park. Paulson said that is considered a civil issue between two dog owners, and does not involve the ordinance.

The discussion held Monday night was just the possible changes to the dog leash ordinance. These proposed changes will be brought before the council on Monday, August 6, for a first reading discussion. A final vote will be held August 20.

Other items on the agenda included:

• Report from Joe Zinck, Mascoutah Fire Chief – The Mascoutah Fire Department answered 30 calls in June.

It was reported that Engine 3511 has a small leak in the water tank. Repairs are scheduled for next week, but will remain in service until the day of repair. It should be completed in one day.

Several of the MFD members will be working with EMS and Mascoutah Police on Saturday, July 28, for the Adopt-A-Highway clean up.

The MFD will be involved with several activities during the Mascoutah Homecoming.

Members of the Mascoutah Fire Department are looking into the possibility of organizing as the Mascoutah Firefighters Association. Zinck said this is because the fire department uses the City’s tax number, and during a recent audit, they were told it was not allowed.

“Basically they told us that since the City has no control over our funds, we would need to have a non-profit tax number,” he explained. “Columbia is going through the same thing. We’ll be sitting down with the city manager and city attorney in the near future.”

It is not clear why the fire department needs a new tax number now since it has been in place since 1925.

• Report from Mascoutah Police Lt. Kevin McGinnis – There were 249 requests for officers during June.

Officers issued 32 traffic citations, 40 warnings, four parking violations, and three DUIs.

Under Arrests, there were 12 criminal complaints, two warrant arrests, six adults arrests, and five juvenile arrests.

• Report from Tom Quirk, City Engineer/Director of Public Works:

– East-West Berm Trail, Phase 1 – This project consists of constructing a 10’ wide bike trail from IL Rt. 4 to North 10th Street on the south side of the Big Ditch on the Mascoutah Surface Water Protection District’s property. The project was awarded to the low bidders, DMS Contracting Inc for construction. This project is estimated at $337,700 with construction anticipated to begin August 6. Approximately 80% of the project cost will be paid for with a Federal CMAQ Grant and the remaining cost will be paid for with General Funds.

– East-West Berm Trail, Phase 2 – This project consists of constructing a 10’ wide bike trail from North 10th Street to North County Road on the south side of the Big Ditch on the Mascoutah Surface Water Protection District’s property. The project was awarded to the low bidder, Rooter’s American Maintenance, Inc. for construction in the amount of $112,085.40. Construction is anticipated to begin August 6. Approximately 50% of the project cost will be paid for with Federal STP Funds and the remaining cost will be paid for with General Funds.

• Council approved the bids of: $55,440 for furnishing and applying oil to City streets to JTC Petroleum Company of Maryville, $11,250 for furnishing and delivering oil to the City’s storage tank to DMS Contracting of Mascoutah, and $37,714.50 for slag chips and other aggregate materials to Beelman Logistics, LLC of East St. Louis.

• Councilman Jack Weyant asked City Manager Cody Hawkins if a notice could go out to residents when the water department flushes hydrants.

“That is hard to do because the ‘end stops’ (where they conduct the flushing) is scattered throughout the City,” Hawkins explained. “It only takes about 10-15 minutes to complete so they do it when they have time. We can’t publish that days or weeks in advance.”

Hawkins said they do make residents aware of the type of water problems they may encounter during a flushing. “We give that notice the best we can plus we encourage residents to give us a call if they have a question or problem.”

Weyant said he didn’t agree with that method, and said, “I can’t believe we don’t have a way to let people know a date when it is happening.”

Hawkins said they could have the water department “stop everything they are doing and do that (flushing the hydrants) until it is done.”

No decision was made on the issue.