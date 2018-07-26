Come Celebrate the 92nd Annual Mascoutah Homecoming und August Fest

MASCOUTAH – Come celebrate Mascoutah’s 92nd Annual Homecoming und Augustfest, one of the largest summer community events in Southern Illinois. The three day celebration will be held Friday through Sunday, August 3, 4 & 5 at Scheve Park in Mascoutah. Entry into historic Scheve Park is always free and open to the public.

PARADES

Nothing compares to the Mascoutah Homecoming parades held on Saturday and Sunday! Decorated floats, marching bands from area high schools and grade schools, class reunion attendees on flatbed trucks, clowns, and much, much more too numerous to list. It’s not unusual for the parade to take well over an hour to complete so don’t forget your lawn chair and stake your space along the parade route. You’ll love it as much as the kids do! This year’s theme is “The Illinois Bicentennial.”

Each parade begins at 5 p.m. and heads down Main Street from the center of town and then turns on 6th Street ending at Scheve Park.

MUSIC

Dance the night away under the stars at Mascoutah’s own train station. The musical lineup on the Train Depot stage includes “The Jorrells” on Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; “The Rough Ryders” on Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; and “Four on the Floor” from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Music at Scheve Park’s Pole Barn begins on Friday with “Night Ryders” from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., followed by “Cactus Moon” on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. On Sunday, Mascoutah’s own Tom & Kathy LaQuet will perform at the Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the Pole Barn, “Highway 15” will perform from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. followed by “Turnpike Cruiser” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..

MASCOUTAH’S HOMECOMING QUEEN

The highlight of Sunday’s celebration is the Miss Mascoutah Homecoming Queen coronation at 3:00 p.m. Throughout the weekend, queen candidates will continue to sell raffle tickets for the big drawing held on Sunday night. The young lady who sells the most raffle tickets will be crowned homecoming queen. Buy a ticket and take a chance to win $3,000, $1,500, and $500! The cost is only $1 each or seven for $5. The drawing will be held at 10 p.m. and you need not be present to win.

4-H JUDGING

For the 15th year in a row, 4-H members from all over the area will be displaying their projects and livestock at the Agriculture Building located in the north part of Scheve Park.

If you like animals, come and see some of the top cattle, horses, sheep, swine, poultry, and rabbits in the area. Cheer on your favorite 4-H member!

On Friday,the Poultry Show will be held at 9:30 a.m. with doors opening at 10 a.m. to view the general projects. The Rabbit Show is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the Swine Show at 6 p.m. Doors close a 8 p.m. The Fashion Revue will be held at 5:15 p.m.

On Saturday, the Beef Show will be held at 7:30 a.m. followed by the Dairy Show, Sheep Show, and Goat Show.

There will be a livestock auction beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be a Super Showmanship Contest at 10:30 a.m. Individual 4-H members sign up to display their showmanship skills. It’s an exciting ending to a spectacular 4-H weekend.

FOOD, FOOD, AND MORE FOOD!

Everything from lemon shakeups, elephant ears, hot dogs and hamburgers, funnel cakes, snow cones and of course lots of delicious German food will be available. If you like potato pancakes, bratwurst and knockwurst with tangy sauerkraut, then you’ve come to the right place. Mascoutah is famous for their German food. You won’t walk away hungry!

Food stands open on Friday at 5:00 p.m., Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Join us on Sunday morning for breakfast served from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with regular food stands opening at 11 am.

FAMILY FUN ENTERTAINMENT

If you are a fan of truck and tractor pulls, then check out the Mascoutah Homecoming. The Plow & Weight Tractor Pull will be held Friday evening beginning a 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, check out the Farm Stock Tractor Pull also at 7:00 p.m. And to wrap up the weekend, a general Truck Pull will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Each of the events are held at Scheve Park arena. The tractor pulls are a Southern Illinois favorite at the Homecoming with participants from communities throughout the Metro-East area ready to compete.

From carnival rides to horseshoe tournaments, the Mascoutah Homecoming has something for everyone. Take a step back in time, at the Berger-Kiel Log House to be open from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Berger-Kiel original house was built c.1863-1864 for a low-income rural family during the mid-nineteenth century, with two rooms – one up and one down.

Registration begins at 12 noon for the Children’s Pedal Tractor Pull (under the pavilion by the pool) with the actual event beginning 1:00 p.m. Kids love the pedal tractors and the friendly competition.

Find your fantasy car at the annual Car Show scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Trophies will be awarded.

To keep in touch with new details before the great event, follow the Mascoutah Homecoming und August Fest on Facebook or visit mascoutahhomecoming.org