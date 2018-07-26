Lee Rates Football Camp An Overwhelming Success

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – Despite the usual, uneasy feeling that summer practice goes by way too fast, Mascoutah High School Head Coach Josh Lee still rated it an overwhelming success.

First of all, most of the athletes entered camp in phenomenal shape thanks to a rigorous winter-spring lifting program.

And possessing a large contingent of experienced athletes – better able to work at a swifter, more physically-demanding pace – Lee could implement more advanced schemes into the game plan.

All of this showed immediately. As the Indians traveled to Belleville West for a joint workout the second week of June, their strength, physicality, and skill in drills, line play, and seven-on-seven games shocked the host Maroons’ coaches and players. Mascoutah competed effectively.

But after a 10-day layoff around the July 4th holiday, West came to MHS revved up and ready for revenge second time around.

“The first workout against West was a great night,” Lee said. “They were shocked at our strength and physicality. We were able to run our base plays very well. We competed against them.

“But the second time did not go as well. We made mistakes. It was a wakeup call that caused us to reassess our situation and make some necessary changes.”

Still, Lee saw many good things in the scrimmages.

“Quarterbacks Jeff Getchell and Dylon Ross looked really good. We are lucky to have both of them. And receiver Tim Middleton caught deep balls in both games.”

Lee also chimed in about the fine play of linemen Matt Wilson, De Jahn Tyson, and newcomer Bobby Moore. He praised the efforts of linebackers Anthony Hanner, Andrew Schultz, and Caleb Grau – a transfer from Belleville East.

And Armond Williams and Aeneas Tibbs have shown solid improvement in the secondary.

“We are not spending as much time on the little details. The returnees know how to handle any offensive front. We have more athletic, stronger defensive players.”

Once again, the Indians possess decent speed in the offensive backfield as Devin Wills, Schultz, and Grau have looked solid running the football.

Last weekend, Mascoutah went to the Eastern Illinois University Camp and spent some of the time practicing with Pleasant Plains – runner-up in the 1A State playoffs, last season.

“We executed inside run, seven-on-seven, and one-on-one drills. Pleasant Plains has good athletes on the edge, and both teams were going full speed. We also did some fun stuff – some teambuilding: swimming, bowling, and a pie-eating contest.

“We have high expectations going into the regular season. We are operating at a faster tempo. The experienced players know the plays with just a hand motion signaling them in.”

Mascoutah starts 2018 with three-straight home games, kicking it off Friday, August 24, versus Columbia.