Mascoutah School Board Reviews FY19 Budget

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah District 19 got a preliminary look at the FY19 budget at its July 17th meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Frank Williams told the Board that he expects the FY19 budget to be just short of $61 million, or about a $10 million increase over the FY18 budget – an increase of 19.65 percent increase. Much of the increase will be as a result of spending on the planned addition to the Mascoutah Middle School. A capital of outlay of $8.5 million is anticipated for the MMS addition, which is coming from District reserve funds.

Dr. Williams told the Board that the FY18 budget finished any $44,183,615 which was $183,615 under the planned $50,788,235.

Revenue is expect to increase by nearly $4 million from the FY18 budget to $48.64 million.

The preliminary budget will be on public display on the District’s website until Sept. 18, when the Board will vote to approve it.

Board members were also advised by Supt. Dr. Craig Fiegel that class sizes were increasing for the second grade for Mascoutah Elementary School, third grade for Scott Elementary and first grade at Wingate Elementary.

Giving an option of adding teachers to handle the increase versus moving students to different schools, the Board after discussion advised Dr. Fiegel that it favored adding teachers and additional classes to handle any increase rather than move students to different attendance centers.

In other business the Board:

Approved the purchase of 409 Chromebits and 411 Chrome licenses from SHI International Corp for $42,163. Board members were advised that the District is moving to a PC free environment were computers will be gradually retired from classrooms and replaced by a monitor set up which will be connected to the Internet via the Chromebit.

Approved the purchase of copy/printing paper from Office Essentials for $44,658.

Approved repairs to underground gas storage tanks at the bus garage for $11,696 by United Petroleum Services. Covers on the storage tanks are no longer water tight and need repairs.

Approved a routine resolution that serious safety hazards exist. The resolution is required for the District to be reimbursed for transporting students along routes that are too hazardous for them to walk due to existing safety hazards.

Approved the purchase of three new Suburbans from the Bergheger Auto Network for $45,853.80. The original proposal was to replace just one of the District’s four aging Suburbans, two of which have ore than 150,000 miles. Board members decided that the Bergheger bid was so favorable that they decided to purchase three new vehicles.

Approved a contract with Athletic Therapy Center for the 18-19 school year for athletic trainers to be available after practices and home events. Anticipated cost of the contract is $41,000.

Approved final contracts with Poetker for CM services on the new MMS project.

Approved a motion making public the executive session minutes for the six month period of January through June 2018 and to destroy verbatim records older than 18 months.

Voted to approve a pay increase for non-union employees.

Approved the date change of the October Board meeting from October 15 to October 22 and the March 19 meeting to March 26.

Approved the following personnel actions:

Hired Lisa Kohlenberg as a Kindergarten teacher at MES replacing Jeron Lamczyk; approved the transfer of Brandon Goode from District Instructional Support Specialist /Technology Teacher to District Technology Coordinator; Tara Laidley from District Instructional Support Specialist/Technology Teacher to District Technology Coordinator; Melissa Lovell as a full time art teacher at WES/SES to part time art teacher at WES; approved the resignations of Aimee Tiernan as a PreK teacher @SES and Rebecca Davis as a counselor at SES; recommended Chris Levrault for extra duty as assistant boys soccer coach at MHS.

Approved the following classified personnel actions: Hannah Stott as an extended time director at MES; Mildred Neuner as a bus driver; Misty Hoffman as a bus driver; Shari Touchette as a bus driver; Erinn Brown as a bus aide; Mary Burns as a bus aide; Gerel Touchette as a bus aide, Trisha Miller as a special ed instructional aide at MMS; Alexa Woodside as a special ed instructional aide at MHS; and Hannah Stott as an extended time director at MES; approved the transfer of Angela Wallace as an individual care aide from SES to an instructional aide at SES; approved the resignation of Heather Jones as an instructional aide at SES; recommended Kayla Wilson as a volunteer cross country coach; and approved unpaid leave for Susan Walthes.

MHS Athletic Director Scott Battas gave a report on the athletic accomplishments of the high school’s sports team for the 2017-18 school year. Battas told the Board that for the first time all sports finished fourth or higher in Mississippi Valley Conference play.