MHS Runners Rack Up The Miles to Improve Endurance

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

After stellar cross country and track seasons, last year, Mascoutah High School Coach Darren Latham has had a relatively easy time coaxing lots of enthusiastic runners to sweat profusely in summer jaunts around town.

Forty five to fifty of them meet three times a week – 6 p.m., at Scheve Park – and lap the confines or venture out onto the Mascoutah streets.

“We are gradually building up mileage and endurance,” Latham said. “Some of them have been running 5ks and triathlons. They are putting in the work.”

For the boys, Casmir Cozzi, Kristian Knecht, and Nathan Mostoller have exhibited consistent effort – as most are hitting 30 miles per week and some more than that. Cozzi has also demonstrated outstanding leadership skills.

Maddie Krieg, Maddy Zurbrugg, and Naya Busbea have offered the same level of exertion in hopes that the Lady Indians will have another great season.

Latham tries to keep the workouts fun, and he hands out a lot of popsicles as a reward for hard work. Pat Cook, George Haldaman, and student teacher, Kayla Wilson, have ably assisted Latham this summer.

Mascoutah will open the 2018 Cross Country season at the “First to the Finish Kickoff” race on the campus of SIU-E, Saturday morning, August 25.