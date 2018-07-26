New Baden Electric Aggregation Rate Change Announced

NEW BADEN – Ameren Illinois has released its new residential electric rate for customers in the New Baden area. Effective June 2018, the new Ameren summer rate (June 2018-September 2018) is 0.0460 and the non-summer rate (October 2017-May 2019) is expected to be about 0.0515. These new rates are lower than New Baden’s current municipal electrical aggregation contract with Homefield Energy, which is 0.0570. The municipal aggregation rate will decrease an additional 2% to 0.05596, beginning June 2019 and lasting through December 2020.

When the municipal aggregation contract was signed in the Fall, 2017, Ameren’s rate was 0.0617. Although the current New Baden municipal aggregation rate is higher than Ameren’s current default rate, Ameren may raise their rates at any time if they file with the ICC and demonstrate that its costs have changed. While the municipal aggregation rate is higher, it delivers price stability and is expected to provide savings over the contract term. However, the Village of New Baden wanted to let residents know that they have the choice to opt out of the municipal aggregation program to take advantage of the lower Ameren rate. Each resident should do their own research to determine what is best for their household.

Since the electrical aggregation program’s inception in 2013, it has saved area residents a considerable amount of money. Residents are not required to sign a contract and will not be contacted by a salesperson. If you are approached by an electric marketer, please be aware that it is not part of New Baden’s electrical aggregation program. There is no risk for the resident and no contract. The resident always has a choice to participate and can switch back to Ameren or any other vendor at any time by contacting Homefield Energy at 866.694.1262.

Customers that choose to opt out of the aggregation program are subject to a contract lock period and the utility will not allow you to re-join the New Baden Municipal Aggregation Program for 12-months. The New Baden contract includes over 110 municipalities with a possibility of over 850,000 residents throughout the state of Illinois. Illinois law allows municipalities and counties to negotiate the purchase price of electricity on behalf of residential and small business utility customers living within their borders.

If you are a new residential electric customer, or uncertain if you are enrolled in New Baden’s aggregation program, please contact Homefield Energy at 866.694.1262.

For more information about the electrical aggregation program, please visit http://www.homefieldenergy.com/residential/municipal-aggregation/faq-residential-municipal.php or contact Mike Hemmer, New Baden Village Administrator at (618) 588-3813 or by email at villageadmin@newbadenil.com