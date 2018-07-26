St. Francis of Assisi Parish Annual Picnis Aug. 4

AVISTON – The parishioners of St. Francis of Assisi parish, 2nd & Clinton, Aviston, will have their annual picnic on Saturday, August 4.

At the picnic they feature a delicious fried chicken & roast beef dinner, with homemade dressing, slaw, dessert and drinks. The dinner is served 3:30pm – 7:30pm in air-conditioned comfort using the number system. Carry-outs are also available from 3:00pm – 7pm.

Parishioners and visitors start the evening off by attending Mass at 4:00pm with the youth choir singing.

Duane Grapperhaus entertains the crowd with old time music from 5pm – 7pm.

Quilt Bingo starts at 6:30pm. Every bingo game will be played for a beautiful quilt. Vera Netemeyer, at almost 97 years young, has quilted 12 of the beautiful quilts that will be awarded as prizes to a single bingo winner. Multiple bingo winners for one game will receive gift cards.

The Country Store has handmade crafts including baby quilts, fresh vegetables, and baked goods available for sale.

There will be homemade regular and strawberry margaritas available as well as SKI soda and other beverages.

There will be several basket booths. Fresh fruit baskets will be available. You can also try your luck at the basket booth stand to win one of over 250 unique baskets. These baskets are very creative and useful. The basket booth will also have a second chance drawing. You will be able to purchase a second chance with your losing ticket for a chance to win $100 money tree raffle.

There are 3 raffles at the picnic. The main raffle has over 50 prizes, $2,000 in cash prizes, Cardinal Baseball Tickets, I-Pads, Gift Cards and many more prizes. There is also a raffle geared to the younger generation. The Kiddie raffle has a boys and a girls raffle. There are number of prizes for the boys and girls raffle and the first prize for each is a $50 gift card from Walmart and a 12 pack of soda. There is also a Special Quilt raffle. This year the parishioners made a Moonlight Sonata Quilt that is 105 inches by 105 inches. This beautiful quilt is pieced with navy, burgundy and gray fabrics.

Rides courtesy of Tribout’s will be available for the younger ones.

The Poker Stand is always a fun time. Here you have the opportunity to win 6 packs of adult beverages or soda. Get your gambling fix by visiting the BIG 6 stand.

You can test your skill at the I DOOD IT stand. Every game has a winner.

Before you leave there is a sandwich stand with hamburgers, fries and more.

You can get to Aviston from Interstate 64, Exit 34 North about 7 miles or from Route 50 take the Aviston Exit.

Information is also available at the parish web site, www.stfrancisav.org .