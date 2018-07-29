Mascoutah Police Seek Public’s Help

On 7/24/18 around 6:20 p.m., the Mascoutah Police Department responded to Scheve Park in reference to a burglary to vehicle complaint. The suspect apparently used a window punch to gain access to a vehicle where he was able to steal a purse. The purse contained credit/debit cards which were immediately used at local businesses. Attached are two images of the suspect at Wal-Mart.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or who recognizes the suspect and/or suspect vehicle, is asked to call Det. Sgt. Jared Lambert of the Mascoutah Police Department at 618-566-2976.