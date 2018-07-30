Patricia Mueth



Patricia Rose, nee Phillips, Mueth, 73, of Belleville, IL, born November 13, 1944, in, Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and daughter.

Patricia received her master’s degree from SIU-C and taught junior high for several years, she worked as a Cancer Registrar in the Medical Records Department at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital prior to her retirement.

Pat weathered life’s cruelties with grace and poise. The loss of three treasured children was devastating, yet she persevered with an immense inner strength that few could. She demonstrated fierce resiliency and an upbeat attitude despite the pain and disability of chronic illness. Her daughters and grandchildren were her universe, and she would have done anything to ensure their happiness. She was not only a beloved Mom, but also a best friend to both her daughters. She treasured attending her grandchildren’s school functions, piano recitals and baseball and soccer games. She had a passion for learning and teaching, and got great joy in her daughters’ and grandchildren’s academic successes.

Pat loved cats, to read and to flower garden. One of her favorite activities was taking a walk in the woods on a warm spring day with her cat by her side. She could often be found on her front porch in a patch of sunshine, reading a book with a cup of tea.

Pat exuded gentle kindness, saintly tolerance and an absence of prejudice. She had something nice to say about everyone she met. She was selfless to a fault and always had a smile on her face. Her absence will be felt every day by her family and friends, yet her legacy of strength, kindness and compassion will live on forever in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by three beloved children, Stephen Mueth, in infancy, Cynthia “Cyndi” Mueth, and Melanie Mueth, M.D; and her parents, Ferdinand and Rose, nee Steger, Phillips.

Left to grieve is her husband of fifty years, Louis Dominic Mueth, whom she married on April 26, 1968; a daughter, Renee Mueth of O’Fallon, IL; and son-in-law, Manish Mathur M.D. of Edwardsville, IL. five grandchildren, Dev, Dhruv, and Vahn Mathur of Edwardsville, IL; and Baylor and Arlo Herbert of O’Fallon, IL; a brother, Thomas “John” Phillips of Belleville, IL; and Jeremy Herbert of O’Fallon, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Melanie Mueth M.D. Endowed Scholarship, SIU Foundation. (siumed.edu/foundation/giving.html). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, IL.

Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. with Father Gene Neff officiating.

Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.

Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL