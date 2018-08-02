23rd Annual St. George Church Picnic Aug. 11

NEW BADEN – The 23rd annual St. George Catholic Church Picnic will be held on Saturday, August 11th, 2018. Saturday, dinner will be served in our air-conditioned Parish Recreation Center. The Saturday picnic festivities will be held on our parish grounds from 3pm to midnight in New Baden. A Polka Mass will be held in our air-conditioned church at 4pm and all picnic attendees are invited to attend.

The Saturday picnic will feature Quilt & Cash Bingo, games and various raffles starting at 5:30 p.m. – a variety of prizes will go to lucky winners. In addition to the activities for adults, kid’s will have a chance at the fun with various “kid’s games”. Food Ala Carte will satisfy the appetite with hotdogs, fish, hamburgers, soda and beer available all evening.

For the hearty appetite, a delicious homemade dinner menu featuring fried chicken and roast pork; mashed potatoes, corn, homemade dressing; green beans; bakery bread; slaw; desserts and beverages will be available between 3pm and 7:00pm. Adult dinners are priced at $11.00; children 5-12 will cost $5.00 and children 4 or under are free. Carryouts will be available.

All proceeds received from the picnic will be used to support parish activities throughout the year. St. George Church located at 200 North 3rd St., erected in 1907, is one of the Belleville diocese’s older Catholic churches.

You needn’t be a member of the parish to attend the picnic as all are invited to join in the fun and celebrate summer at St. George Church’s 23rd Annual Parish Picnic.