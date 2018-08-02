County Emergency Response Coalition Formation Approved by St. Clair County Board

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

In order to facilitate a faster clean-up of damage caused by storms and other weather situations, the St. Clair County Board has approved the formation of an emergency response coalition that will be partnering with local area groups.

This action was taken, according to St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, in the aftermath of a late July storm that created considerable damage, including blocked roadways, in the area and also for which some members of labor unions sprang into action to help with the clean-up efforts.

The resolution approved by the county board at its meeting on Monday evening, July 30, formalizes the utilization of the labor unions to help with subsequent natural disaster situations like tornadoes, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding.

The coalition’s membership is to included representatives from local labor organizations, the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and others appointed by Kern. St. Clair County EMA Director Herb Simmons or his designee will act as director of the coalition and be responsible for deployment of the individuals during the times of disasters.

“We found with this last storm that hit,” Kern commented, “that we needed help and, although we got everything cleaned up, we’re grateful to all of the county employees and Mr. Simmons and those who assisted us. It was a heck of an effort and any help we can get is always welcomed.”

He further thanked St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan F. Kelly for putting the legislation calling for the coalition formation together and said, “I know this will be put to good use the next time and I hope there is none but we all know there probably will be.”

Also at the Monday, July 30 meeting of the St. Clair County Board, everyone present joined in a moment of silence, as requested by Kern, in memory of the late Mikie Wren who passed away on Friday, July 27.

She was the county board secretary for many years and had succumbed to what Kern described as a particularly aggressive form cancer after a battle of a few months.

Kern expressed his regret that Wren’s passing occurred as quickly as it did in that there had not been sufficient time to honor her after she had announced her retirement.

Upon asking that everyone remember her family and husband in their thoughts and prayers, Kern said, “All of us lost a real good friend and a real good servant of St. Clair County.”