Waltsgott Gets Two Hits In 15U All-Star Game

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

SAUGET – Five Mascoutah 15U baseball players were selected to represent the North squad at the 2018 St. Louis Amateur Association All-Star game – held last Sunday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget – and three, Colin Waltsgott, Brayden Knoebel, and Braeden La Croix, got into the action.

Though the North jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the South rallied with five runs in the bottom of the second en route to a 12-6 victory in the seven-inning affair.

Waltsgott, the starting catcher for the North, led the Mascoutah contingent by going two-for-two with a single and double. Knoebel, who started at third base, made solid contract twice but went 0-for-two.

La Croix took the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning and yielded three runs, a double, and three walks in one inning of relief. He struck out two.

With one out and a runner on second base, Knoebel brought home the North’s second run of the first inning, when he smacked a hard grounder to a diving third baseman, who recovered and fired the ball wide of first base. Knoebel simultaneously loped to second as the runner from second base was crossing the plate.

In the bottom of the first, Waltsgott made a nice defensive play, coming out from behind the plate to snag a pop fly between home and first base. Making the catch, he also made contact with the oncoming first baseman.

Waltsgott recorded his first hit in the top of the second inning, left-handing a line-drive single to left field, but the aggressive Waltsgott got thrown out at second base trying to stretch it to a double.

In his second at-bat in the third inning, Knoebel flew out to right field. Leading off the fourth, Waltsgott doubled to center, stole third, and scored on a wild pitch to reduce the South’s lead to 6-5.

In regular-season SLABA games, the Mascoutah Indians won the East Division with an 11-2 mark. They proceeded to the Championship Gold Division semifinals and lost two-straight to the Tigers Gold, 7-0 and 11-10.

Hunter Kehrer and Jayden Mueller were also selected to the North All-Star squad.