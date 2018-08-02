Wrestlers Welcome Tough Summer Workouts

Montgomery finished second at the Disney Duals

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – All summer long, MHS Assistant Wrestling Coaches Shane Bates and Rich Montgomery have had a whole slew of grapplers competing at various tournaments, gaining new skills at camps, and getting stronger in the high-school weight room.

The expected result of all this hard work and sweat: Bates and Montgomery predict that MHS should field its strongest prep squad in recent memory this fall.

“Rich and I – along with these kids – have put a lot of time and effort into this team, said Bates. “I would like to thank Team Mascoutah Wrestling for the travel, hotel, gas, food, and registration money to make this work.

“It was hard to get Team Mascoutah started, and we have had to battle to keep it going! But it’s about to pay off. The present and future success of these kids is a result of the program.”

Incoming sophomore Kylan Montgomery concluded arguably the best freshman season in Mascoutah history, coming within one match of medaling at the 2A State Tournament, last March.

Working non-stop to become a great wrestler, Montgomery has kept the momentum going this summer by racking up a combined 13-5 mark at Virginia Beach, the Disney Duals (finished 11-2 and second place), and 0-2 at the brutal Nationals – certainly three top, off-season tournaments.

Chase Overton, a sophomore, has also put a ton of work, this summer. He took second place at the Adidas Nationals and at the Midwest Tournament in Bloomington.

Incoming Freshman Calob Slago took fifth at the Midwest Tournament and also went to the 10-day, JROB Intensive Training Camp in Iowa.

Sister Eve Slago, a junior, competed at the Fargo Nationals – often described as the top off-season high-school tournament. She ended up 0-2, but one of her losses came against the tournament champion.

Sophomore Ryan Baker took second at the Midwest Tournament and sixth at the Adidas Nationals. Classmate David Polaski went to the JROB Intensive Camp in Pennsylvania. Bates also applauds Polaski’s hard work in the weight room.

Also placing sixth at the Adidas Nationals, junior Logen Timmons has worked diligently at improving his wrestling fundamentals.

Bates also congratulates the following athletes for their consistent work in the weight room this summer: Christian Koerner, Heaven Koerner, Zane Timmons, Brendan Jones, David Bobzin, Calob Grau, Adam Emig, Jacob Pflasterer, Justin Haas, and Jacob Averett have all gotten a lot stronger.