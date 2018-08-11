New Baden Village Board Looking Ahead to Next Season

By Randy Pierce

NEW BADEN – School starting and the swimming pool closing are just two indications that summer is winding down and it is time to look ahead to fall and what will be happening then.

That’s how the meeting of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees held Monday evening, August 6, wound up, as votes of unanimous approval were given to five matters related to activities and events in the months ahead.

One of the items okayed by the board concerns a contract with the Clinton County YMCA for coordination of the 2018 flag football league season in New Baden. The season will start on October 1 with two weeks of practice sessions then games, to be played on Monday and Wednesday evenings, will start October 15 and run for six weeks through November 21.

This program is open to boys and girls in grades two through six. In the past second and third graders competed in one division while fourth through sixth grade played in another but the number of children signing up at the various age levels will be a factor for consideration in the final determination of the divisional arrangements.

Per the contractual agreement between the two entities, the YMCA will provide personnel, referees, scheduling, management, communication and equipment usage logistics while the village will collect the registration fees, promote the program and pay the Y a fee for its operation of the program.

Village Administrator Mike Hemmer said the $40 per participant registration fee, which includes a uniform shirt for each boy and girl, is estimated to generate a profit for the municipality of $620. This is based on the YMCA receiving a management fee of $1700.

The contract, set up similar to one utilized by the village and the YMCA for the winter basketball program, additionally specifies that if the profit from the registrations would exceed $620, the two partners in the effort will split it evenly.

A resident in attendance at Monday evening’s meeting questioned the fact that the village has to rely on an outside entity like the YMCA to operate sports programs like this. Mayor Christy Picard responded that having such a positive relationship established could possibly at some point in the future lead to New Baden getting its own facility.

Hemmer interjected that the Clinton County YMCA was not and has not been involved in the operation of the local swimming pool, addressing a point made by the resident, which is instead handled by the YMCA in east Belleville that has an aquatics program.

Also approved by the New Baden Village Board of Trustees Monday evening were two requests from the New Baden Chamber of Commerce related to its chili and soup cook-off coming up on Saturday, October 27.

The issuance of a Class E liquor license for this event plus approval for the chamber to place promotional signs in the park for the cook-off were the two matters addressed by the village board.

Further in the future is the Zion United Church of Christ Festival of Trees, set for Friday, November 16. The board approved a Class E liquor license for the 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. wine tasting component of this event along with also allowing the placement of banners at the intersection of Illinois Routes 160 and 161 from November 4 through the 18th.

There will be 12 to 15 different wines provided by Donnewald Distributing Company plus four to six vendors selling related items at the Festival of Trees that is being held at the St. George Community Life Center.

Class E liquor licenses are those issued to civic organizations on a temporary basis for events like those described herein.

The cook-off and Festival of Trees were not the only agenda items related to liquor licenses coming before the village board at this meeting Monday evening.

Approved also were Class D liquor licenses which are for on-premises consumption at two locations: Kokomo Joe’s at 409 East Hanover Street and CC Food Marts at 512 West Hanover Street.

These are licenses issued in conjunction with the village board’s recent establishment of a new classification in this regard which would allow businesses with video gaming to serve adult beverages that are to be consumed only within the confines of the area where the gambling machines are located which, by state law, are to be isolated and barriered from other parts of those businesses.

A resident, Peggy Ogden, and a man with her voiced their objections to the approval of one of those licenses, for Kokomo Joe’s, but Village Attorney Doug Gruenke explained that as long as the businesses meet all of the requirements of the license regulations, both locally and per the state, the licenses cannot be withheld by the village.

Village Trustee Taylor Zurliene, who voted against the establishment of the new video gaming-related classification for liquor licenses on June 18, stayed consistent with his sentiments then and voted against the approval of the licenses for the two businesses Monday night.

Other objections brought up by the two residents concerned water runoff and matters that are not specifically related to the licenses themselves. In the case of Kokomo Joe’s, a plan concerning the future parking lot expansion at that location will have to come before the village for consideration so that would be the time such auxiliary development related concerns can be brought up.