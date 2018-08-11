TIF Incentives For New Speedway Sent To Finance Committee

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The Mascoutah City Council tabled their vote regarding TIF financing for the new Speedway convenience store and fueling station located near Perrin Road and Route 4, next to Huddle House. The meeting was held Monday, August 6.

According to a report from City Manager Cody Hawkins, Speedway LLC is planning on spending $9.3 million on the facility which is projected to create 15-20 new full-time and part-time jobs as well extensive property and sales tax revenue. There will also be revenue generated by gaming video machines.

Prior to their opening, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is requiring Speedway to install a stop light at Route 4 and Perrin Road as well as a new turn lane. IDOT is also requiring them to widen the I-64 exit ramp. The estimated cost of this project is approximately $1 million.

Speedway’s location is within the City of Mascoutah’s TIF 3 boundary, and is eligible for incentives. TIF incentive eligibility is 15 percent maximum of the total project cost which in this case would be $1,394.768.00.

The recommendation originally presented to the council was for approval of a TIF 3 incentive funding agreement with Speedway LLC, up to a maximum of $1.3 million or not to exceed 14 percent of the actual total project costs, whichever is less.

Mayor Jerry Daugherty explained that TIF incentives can only be used for infrastructure improvements not for buildings, appliances, etc.

Councilmen Mike Baker questioned the cost of a traffic signal. “Shouldn’t that be a state expense?”

City Attorney Al Paulson explained that if you put in a business that requires a traffic signal, “then it is your expense.”

Baker said he is not opposed to new business. “I’m opposed to the different expenses involved.”

Daugherty said he did not understand why the City should be paying for widening the I-64 exit ramp. “It’s an interstate. I have contacted several people and we can get this number reduced.”

Councilman Pat McMahan disagreed with the 15 percent payout. “Just because we can offer up to 15 percent, doesn’t mean we should. I think we should go to 10 percent.”

Hawkins said the City had a TIF agreement with Brightly Living (formerly Legacy Place) for 10 percent. “But they don’t generate sales tax so we didn’t give them as much.”

Councilman Paul Schorr said the agreement should have been presented to the City’s Finance Committee.

Daugherty agreed with Schorr and said a final vote should be tabled until they heard from the Finance Committee.

During “Public Comments,” Huddle House owner Don Schomaker told the councilmen, “You are putting a family man out of business.”

Speedway respresentative Rich Yost told councilmen, “We are looking to grow in southern Illinois. We are not in the business of running others out of business.

“It is good to see competition. When you bring a national brand in, it will bring in more growth, more businesses.”

Other items on the agenda included:

• Officer Timothy Heinen, 38, was sworn-in as the newest member of the Mascoutah Police Department. Heinen was a member of the Dallas Police Department and the Lebanon Police Department.

• Council members approved the bid of $55,440.00 for furnishing and applying oil to City Streets to JTC Petroleum Company of Maryville; the bid of $52,593.75 for furnishing and applying slag chips to City streets and for furnishing and delivering oil to the City’s storage tank to DMS Contracting, Inc. of Mascoutah; and the bid of $5,764.50 for furnishing and delivering slag chips and other aggregate materials to the City of Mascoutah stockpiles to Beelman Logistics, LLC of East St. Louis. The bids are for use in the 2018 MFT Oil & Chip program and street maintenance. The total amount is $113,798.25.

• Mascoutah resident Anthony Barrale applied for a permit to open an indoor firing range business called “Sure Shot” on Beller Drive. Because the City does not have this type of business listed as a permitted use, a Conditional Use Permit application was presented before the Planning Commission on July 18. It was unanimously approved.

Both Scott Air Force Base and MidAmerica Airport had been contacted, and neither had a concern regarding the new business.

It was unanimously approved.