HSHS St. Joseph-Breese Aux. Presents $12,000 to Students

BREESE -The Auxiliary at HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese recently presented $1,000 grants to each of a dozen healthcare career students in fields as diverse as athletic training/physical therapy, nursing, nurse anesthetist, physician assistant and radiology technology.

The $12,000 in awards were given during the organization’s annual meeting Thursday, June 28, at the Breese American Legion. The mid-day event opened with prayer by Pastoral Care’s Sister Pam Falter and welcome by hospital President and CEO Chris Klay, included lunch and the presentations then closed with election of officers, committee chair appointments, reports and a brief education session.

Scholarship Chair Nancy Renschen made the presentations, speaking about each recipient and her career goals. Each was given “in memory of” a past member or someone close to the organization with Director of Volunteers Judy Schrage announcing those individuals and the role they played in the Auxiliary

Of the dozen students, three are working toward becoming a nurse anesthetist:

-Abigail Haag, daughter of Dana and Edwin Haag IV of Trenton, who is attending the University of Missouri at Columbia, given in memory of Andrew’s great-grandmother, Elizabeth Schroeder;

-Jessica Hammel, daughter or Kim and Robert Hammel of Carlyle, who is attending Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, given in memory of Martha Timmermann; and

-Malina Isaak, daughter of Tammy and Craig Isaak of Aviston, who is attending the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University in Normal, given in memory of Frieda Rainey.

Two of the recipients are going into the athletic trainer/physical therapy field:

-Kathy Jansen, daughter of Diana and Matthew Jansen of Damiansville, who is attending McKendree University in Lebanon with a special interest in pediatrics, given in memory of Henrietta Eilers; and

-Sydney Richter, daughter of Amy and Dale Richter of Highland (St. Rose Road), who is attending Indiana’s University of Evansville with a special interest in pro sports or the military, given in memory of Florence and Joe Seiffert.

Several honorees are going into a nursing field including:

-Katelyn Elias, daughter of Kelly and Jeff Elias of Breese, who is also attending Indiana’s University of Evansville, given in memory of Dorothy Ahlf;

-Macey Endres, daughter of Brenda and Michael Endres of Aviston, who is attending the Sinclair School of Nursing at the University of Missouri in Columbia with a special interest in becoming a neo-natal nurse practitioner, given in memory of Stella Quitmeyer;

-Amy Krebs, daughter of Mary Jo and Dennis Krebs of Breese, who is attending Southeast Missouri State University at Cape Girardeau, given in memory of Dan Renschen;

-Kathryn Maue, daughter of Lynn and Bob Maue of Breese, who is attending Maryville University of St. Louis with a special interest in Intensive Care, given in memory of the family of Ralph, Wayne and Ken Schrage; and

-Emily Williams, daughter of Yvonne and John Williams of Breese, who is attending Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, given in memory of Margie Heinzmann.

The two remaining students chose more diverse fields:

-Leah Brandmeyer, daughter of Rose and Randal Brandmeyer of Shattuc, is attending Southern Illinois University at Carbondale to become a physician assistant, given in memory of Marilyn Adkins; and

-Cassandra Schrage, daughter of Janice and Kevin Schrage of Breese, is in Kaskaskia College’s Radiology Technology program to become a Diagnostic Medical Sonographer, given in memory of Martha Henrichs.

Grants are funded through the annual walk-a-thon, this year Sept. 8, donations and memorials.

For more information, contact 526-5351 or judy.schrage@hshs.org.