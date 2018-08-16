Mascoutah Middle School Braves Blast Freeburg With Early, Nine-Run Barrage

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

FREEBURG – The Mascoutah Middle School 8th Grade Baseball team tallied a combined nine runs in the first two innings en route to an 11-2 victory at Freeburg on Monday, August 13.

Amazingly, those first nine came with two outs.

Tyler Ballor blasted a first-inning, three-run double to center that brought home Josh Walter, Zane Timon, and Daniel Fix, who had gotten on-base by walk, walk, and an outfield error.

After Freeburg scored a run in the bottom half of the first inning, Mascoutah erupted for six more in the top of the second inning. J.T. Parker started the two-out onslaught when he got on by error, stole two bases, and came home on a passed ball.

Then, Graydon Hanlon gashed a two-run single that scored Walter and Timon. Ballor’s subsequent liner to left – booted by the left fielder– allowed Fix and Hanlon to touch home plate. Finally, Kaide Dorris slapped a grounder to short (once again, mishandled) that scored Ballor.

David Hedley and Westley Essick combined to pitch the first two innings, and then Fix came in and fired the final five, allowing one run and striking out four.

“We had some good at-bats; got the ball in the zones a little better than we did at O’Fallon, last week,” MMS 8th Grade Coach Kent Snyder said. “Today, they did a lot better in their mental approach. I am really happy with the way they played. Daniel Fix is getting there – He pitched well.”

The Braves scored also scored a run in the sixth and seventh innings. With two outs in the sixth, Timon doubled, and Fix followed with an RBI triple.

In the seventh, Ballor blasted a double; stole third; but got tagged out in a rundown between third and home, following Andrew Rankin’s infield grounder. Rankin ultimately scored when Parker’s groundball was misplayed by the second baseman.

The Braves concluded the O’Fallon Classic, last Thursday-Friday, with a 1-1 result.