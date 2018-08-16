Memorial Water Fountain Debuts At Scheve Park

By Pamela Rensing

When long-time resident John Stepanek passed away in May 2016, his son wanted to gift the community with something that would reflect his father’s love for Mascoutah.

John’s son, Dr. David Stepanek of Yakima, WA, presented the Mascoutah Evening Lions Club with a check for $1,000 with the understanding that the funds go towards a community project. Since John had been a member of the Evening Lions Club for 50 years, the members searched for a project that fulfilled his loyalty to both the club and the community.

Marian Albers, member of the club and director of the Mascoutah Library, found the perfect project although she was afraid the other members would find her idea crazy.

Marian’s daughter lives in Wisconsin and is also an active Lions Club member. She had seen a large water fountain shaped like a lion’s head designed by Avalon Studios in Minnesota. Marian thought this would be perfect for the children’s area at Scheve Park.

Unfortunately, the project would be rather expensive because the lion’s head would have to be purchased, shipped, and then plumbing and concrete would need to be installed at the park.

The Mascoutah Evening Lions Club committed to the project, and then approached other Mascoutah organizations for assistance.

Pat McMahan, a member of the Mascoutah Improvement Association as well as the Mascoutah Noon Lions, said it was the perfect project since there were no water fountains at the park. He coordinated the installation of the water lines and concrete for the fountain with valuable help from Kenny Hamann, Steve Heizer, Jack Klopmeyer, Dave Culli, Harry Kimmel, and Bob Koesterer.

Along with Dr. Stepanek’s original check, donations of funds and services came in from the Evening Lions Club, Noon Lions Club, Tuesday Woman’s Club, South Mascoutah Jaycees, MIA, and even $100 from a gentleman who doesn’t even live here, but heard about the project when visiting the Mascoutah Library. Litteken Plumbing in Trenton donated their services to complete the plumbing.

“It really took off. We wanted to get a little more money than was actually needed for the fountain because we didn’t want the MIA to spend money on concrete using their homecoming funds,” said Marian.

“I can’t thank everyone enough. Plus none of them told me I was crazy,” she joked.

McMahan and his team plan on building an awning over the lion’s head to keep it cool in the summer, and protect it from the elements.

All the organizations responsible for this project invite the community to check out the new water fountain located by the children’s playground.

“We’ve already been approached by some moms telling us how much they liked it. The kids love it!”