Midwest Salute to the Arts Aug. 24-26

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Entertainment for all ages, a nice variety of food and drink and five tents filled with the work of diversely talented artists from near and far will be featured at the Midwest Salute to the Arts, a free admission event which is being held at Moody Park on Longacre Drive in Fairview Heights the weekend of Friday, August 24, Saturday, August 25, and Sunday, August 26.

The annual art fair, held in Fairview Heights every year except one since 1988, will begin with the Friday night (the 25th) gala from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. then continue Saturday, the 26th, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, the 27th, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The 2018 Salute, the 30th since the event’s inception, will feature the work of 100 artists competing in nine different categories including clay, fine craft, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and drawing/printmaking.

Five large white tents will be situated on the park grounds for the purpose of allowing the artists to display and sell their creations and have their work viewed by both judges and the public in a relaxed, easy to navigate setting. In the event of very warm weather, huge fans are set up at strategic locations inside the tents to help provide a cooling breeze for those present.

This family-oriented event includes plenty of activity and entertainment for children including an appearance by the balloon twisting clown Hey Dooley! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Additionally on both days from 11 a.m. until noon, the bubble bus will be at the park churning out bubbles for the kids to catch, play in, chase after and simply enjoying looking at.

Illustrator Randall Spriggs will be on hand until 3 p.m., starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday to draw unique caricatures of those willing to pose for him and local resident Marilyn Kinsella, known as a teller of great stories who goes by the name of Taleypo, will be on hand from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

One of the most popular attraction for children in the history of the Midwest Salute to the Arts, the special gallery created just for them, will be opening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 25. This is where kids can buy art without mom or dad nudging them toward something they like.

The children’s gallery, designed to foster an interest in art at an early age, allows boys and girls ages five to 13 to enter and chose a piece of art, free from parental influence, while the adults with them wait outside.

After the child has selected an item, they are encouraged to visit the artist who created their piece to find out how it was created and, in many cases, to get it signed if it is not already. The cost to enter the gallery is $10. This gallery will be open until all art has been disbursed.

The diverse array of vendors making up the food court at this year’s Midwest Salute to the Arts provides offerings to suit any taste and includes Cold Stone Creamery and Show Me Donuts.

Local organizations that will be providing items as part of the “Feast in the Park” component of the Midwest Salute to the Arts include:

Fairview Heights Knights of Columbus #6996 – hot dogs, brats, sloppy joes;

Pasta Fare (operated by the Illinois Center for Autism) –chicken kabobs, Greek pasta salad and lemon cookies on Friday and Saturday only;

Water and soda will be available at the Holy Trinity Catholic School youth group’s booth and the Fairview Heights Rotary Club will be offering beer, wine and margaritas. The Fairview Heights Kiwanis Club is selling ice cream sandwiches in the children’s area on Saturday and Sunday only.

For the Friday night gala, the participating food and drink vendors are J. Fires’ Market Bistro, BreakThru Beverage Group and Grey Eagle Distributors.