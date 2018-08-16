MMS Softball Team Finishes O’Fallon Classic with 2-1 Mark

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

O’FALLON, ILLINOIS, FAMILY SPORTS PARK – The pre-determined time limit (employed at the 16-team, 25th Annual Matt Seipp O’Fallon Classic, last week) helped the Mascoutah Middle School 8th Grade Softball team win game one against Edwardsville Lincoln but hindered a last-ditch chance at a game three victory against Waterloo.

Certainly, other factors such as pitching, hitting, and fielding affected the outcomes at O’Fallon.

The Lady Braves opened Pool A play with a four-inning, 6-3 victory over Edwardsville Lincoln, Thursday afternoon.

Then they defeated O’Fallon Fulton, 8-4, Thursday evening, and bowed out of the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Waterloo in six innings, Saturday morning.

In the win over Lincoln, Mascoutah fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning but rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Against Waterloo, the Braves had to face fireball pitcher, Reese Downing. In six innings of work (shortened by the time limit) Downing struck out 13 Mascoutah batters, allowing just one hit.

Mascoutah hurler Delaney Morio got the first-inning rally going against Lincoln when she wrapped a double down the leftfield line, scoring Ellie Lowe who had walked and then stole second base. Morio scored the second run by stealing third and by advancing home on a passed ball.

Next, Haley Friederich stroked an RBI single to right, and she proceeded to score on a wild pitch. The Braves final tally of the first inning came on a sacrifice fly by Kelcie Bandelow.

“Our goal against Lincoln was to answer back in the bottom of the first inning,” Coach Nick Seibert said. “Scoring five runs – We know what kind of offense we have. We gave girls who are really pesky at the plate and can run the bases and execute. And Kennedi Kehrer is a real weapon for us at catcher.”

The Braves scored their sixth run in the bottom of the third when Kehrer got on first via a shortstop error, and pinch-runner Daisy Wilson eventually scored on a wild pitch.

No such thing happened in Mascoutah’s 2-0 loss to Waterloo, which recorded a single score in the first and second innings.

Though the Braves got excellent pitching from Morio and solid defense, they just couldn’t get the offense going against Downing.

Downing struck out the side in the top of the second, fourth, and sixth innings and fanned two in the third and fifth frames. In the fourth, Audrey McCoy and Morio walked, but Downing erased the threat with strikeouts.

Twice, during the game, Downing had 3-0 counts and came back with three straight strikes.

Friederich hammered a one-out hit to right in the fifth inning – getting all the way to third base with just one out. But Downing erased the threat with a strikeout and grounder to second base.

Defensively, Ellie Lowe, McCoy, Bandelow, and Kehrer made a whole bunch of nice defensive plays that limited Waterloo to just two runs.

“Tip the hat to that girl (Downing) – She was phenomenal,” said Seibert. “She was in the zone all day– really didn’t give us many opportunities. And the opportunities we did get, we just couldn’t capitalize on them.

“The great thing about this (being so early in the year): We can learn from this and figure out a game plan for attacking a pitcher like Downing and to get some offense going. I am not disappointed by how we played all weekend. Our defense and pitching was solid.”