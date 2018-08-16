Retired Chief Reflects on the Need for Valuing Human Beings

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Retired Fairview Heights Chief of Police Nick Gailius always considers the middle of August as a time he will never forget, not because it is memorable in a positive way, but because it was then he experienced something he had never encountered during his law enforcement career.

Gailius led the establishment of a command center, located in Fairview Heights, for police agencies in the Metro-East in August of 2014 after the civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, just a short drive of 30 minutes or so from here, which was featured on news around the world, provided enough concern, because of its proximity and the high level of emotions existing during that time, that something similar could occur in Fairview Heights or elsewhere in this region of Illinois.

The Fairview Heights Homecoming picnic and parade were even cancelled the following year, in part at Gailius’ suggestion, because it fell on the one-year anniversary of the incident involving a Ferguson police officer shooting and killing a youth named Michael Brown, and the potential for protests and uprisings threatening public safety which existed then.

There was something else in Gailius’ experience that touched him closer and also provoked serious thought within him when he was contacted in the fall of 2017 by a former roommate in a training course named Tommy Orr who was, at that time, a police chief in Forest Park, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

Orr had asked Gailius to pray for two of his officers who had been shot including one in very critical condition. That situation prompted Gailius to think long and hard about this tragic crisis and others like it that have occurred in recent years.

“This is where I get a little heavy,” he said. “We sit here and we look around today and say ‘what is wrong with the world?’”

Gailius, who announced his retirement as Fairview Heights Chief of Police in late June to be effective soon thereafter, went on to say,

“I’m going to tell you it is my frank opinion that what is wrong with the world is on a level that is more spiritual in nature.”

“By that, I mean we have trouble seeing each other as human beings and we have to be able to look past everything else and realize the intrinsic worth and dignity that goes into everybody who is a human being.”

Referencing first-hand verbalizing he has been exposed to, Gailius added, “I’ve heard people that are considered thugs or bad guys described as animals. That to me is hurtful on both ends because it is an attempt to dehumanize somebody else which causes us to treat them other than how they deserve to be treated and that is with dignity.”

“If we can’t teach the younger generation that their lives are worthy of dignity, they’re not going to find dignity in other people’s lives and that’s kind of where we’re stuck right now if we’re talking about a crisis in America.”

“We’re a higher creature than a dog or a cat,” Gailius commented, “and we have to come to respect each other just basically because we earned it by being a human being.”

“That’s where we’re at today and that’s where I see that if we’re going to make inroads, we’ve got to have these conversations on that metaphysical and spiritual plane about what the meaning and worth of a human life is.”

When he was part of the Fairview Heights Police Department, Gailius said, and what is still the case, a top priority consideration is “that all human life is to be valued and protected.”