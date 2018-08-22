New Baden Village Board to Research Comprehensive Plan

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Members of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees will be looking over the municipality’s comprehensive plan before arriving at a decision on a proposed residential development that was the subject of extensive discussion at its meeting held on Monday evening, August 20, of this week.

Some residents who were present at that meeting addressed their concerns about the Northtowne Estates project to the board where this topic surfaced. A lengthy advisory report, the result of the village’s planning commission’s hearing on the preliminary plat held on Tuesday, August 14, had been provided to the village board for its consideration regarding this matter.

One of the major issues with the residents present concerned the installation/extension of a street that would provide access to Illinois Route 160 to the north and, according to those living nearby, disrupt the peace and quiet currently existing on their cul-de-sac.

Jerry Green, the village’s building and zoning official who was present at this meeting, told the board that during his time there going back all the way to the 1970s, there have been three editions of the comprehensive plan for New Baden, the most recent being updated, and all have pointed out the need for more north-south streets and roads in the community.

The second newest village trustee in terms of years of service on the board, Taylor Zurliene, expressed an interest in taking a look at the comprehensive plan so it was agreed that all of the board’s members would do so prior to arriving at any kind of final decision on the Northtowne Estates preliminary plat.

With Village Administrator Mike Hemmer reminding the board that it had 30 days to act upon the development preliminary plat, Mayor Christy Picard said the comprehensive plan review was in order and should take place to help provide some guidance in the decision-making process, most especially in regard to the north-south thoroughfare subject addressed by Green.

An issue concerning the dedication of an area of green space also came into play concerning this development with it being located directly south of Willowbrook Drive. Access to that part of town for emergency response vehicles was also a factor that was discussed because there is currently only one way in and out of nearby Country Lake Estates.

Resident Chris Herndon said he would favor the construction of a home at the end of 9th Street as a means of sealing it off and avoiding the construction of a through street there in the future. Doing so would help protect the esthetics and property values of those homes in that vicinity.

Michelle Wessel, another resident present, was adamantly against a through road because she prefers the quiet and the capability of children being able to play more safely with 9th Street ending as it does there now.

The mayor and village board also received an e-mail message from resident Denise Timmermann, whose home is at 9th and Peach and who agreed with the idea of providing right of way access to Country Lake Estates, adding, “Though I’d prefer less traffic in front of my home, reality is with our community continually growing comes with more traffic flow through our neighborhood.”

This complex matter resulted in several changes to the plat that were made and agreed upon at the planning commission meeting but that body’s four members present for the hearing on it, Chairman Bill Koentz, Jon Gunn, Ricky Johnson and Jim Sheridan (Sarah Moyer was absent), voted a two to two tie on the approval concerning the aspect that would have provided a dedicated 60-foot right of way to align with Willowbrook Drive.

The New Baden Village Board of Trustees will meet again, as announced by Village Clerk Teri Crane, on Tuesday, September 4, at 7 p.m., 24 hours after its usual first Monday of the month, because of the observance of Labor Day.

Also at this meeting, Trustee Jordan Pettibone, chairman of the board’s public safety committee, said he would soon set a date and time for the committee to meet to discuss the proposed purchase of a new police vehicle to replace a 2008 model that recently had to have a starter replaced at a cost of $250 to $300.

The Mayor opened this meeting by inviting Don Schomaker of Kokomo Joe’s to discuss the site plan for the redevelopment of that property and how it will impact those around it including the drainage of storm water and addition of fencing.

In other action, the following items on the agenda were approved:

–The reappointment of Public Works Commissioner Ron Renth as the village’s representative for the Summerfield Lebanon Mascoutah Water District of a term of six years;

–A request from the New Baden Jaycees to use the basketball court in the village park for a three-on-three tournament to be held on Saturday, September 22, with all of the money raised to be donated to the Clinton County YMCA to use in its local basketball programs.

About 20 teams are expected to participate in the tournament that will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until about 7 p.m. depending on how many entries there are. The Jaycees also will be serving food and non-alcoholic beverages during this event.

Because soccer games will be taking place in the park that same morning, the Jaycees are going to ask those playing this tournament to park their vehicles around on the circle and on the west side of the circle nearest the pavilions in the park.

–Advertising for bids for cleaning then lining of 3485 linear feet in the local sewer system at 12 different locations in the community including a recent addition along East Cedar Street with the deadline for the submission of these bids set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 12.