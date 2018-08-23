Mascoutah Middle School Soccer Manhandles Fulton in Season Opener

Hippard scores two goals; Frerker fires in game-winner

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah Middle School Soccer team opened 2018 with a physically dominating, 4-1 victory over O’Fallon Fulton, last Thursday, at Mascoutah.

The Braves especially controlled action in the second half, breaking a 1-1 tie at intermission with three-straight goals.

“At first they were a little passive with the ball – they didn’t go to it,” MMS Coach Michaela Schmitz said. “I talked to them in the first half and told them that it’s ok to push a little bit – but not foul. It’s awesome working with the coaches I am working with (Rich Crothers and Bryce Etling).

Just after Kieran Carter’s shot was nabbed by the Fulton goalie – early in the second half – the Braves secured the ball, pushed it down the right side, and Luke Blaser found Derek Frerker for the game-winner.

Midway through, the Braves barely missed a shot over the bar and another that clanked off the bar. And goalie A.J. Gniotczynski made a nice save in front of the net.

Mascoutah followed with two insurance goals near the end of the game. On the first one, Darien Kucharski stole an O’Fallon pass in the middle of the field and passed it to Nathan Hippard who banged in his second goal of the game.

With just seconds remaining, Carter powered in the final score.

Hippard gave Mascoutah a 1-0 lead, early in the first half, but Fulton tied it 1-1 on a penalty kick.