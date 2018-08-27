

Russell J. Murphy, 86, of Mascoutah, IL, born June 22, 1932 in Litchfield, IL died Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 at Brightly Senior Living Center in Mascoutah, IL.

Russell retired as a Senior Master Sergeant from the U. S. Air Force after 26 years of service. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah; member of the Mascoutah VFW Post 7682; U. S. Air Force Assn.; Retired Enlisted Assn., Professional Load Masters Assn.; and was a U. S. Air Force veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dane and Marie, nee Crossett, Murphy; his wife, Shirley, nee Feraris, Murphy whom he married in St. Charles, MO on June 22, 1950 and who died Aug. 17, 2005; a great-granddaughter, Mariah Bouchard, three brothers, and two sisters.

He is survived by a daughter, Debra Cramer of Highland, CA; a son, Charles (Kay) Murphy of Hindsville, AR; three grandsons, Patrick Murphy, Cris (Diana) Ricketts, and Jason (Jennifer) Bouchard; three great-grandchildren, Kyle and Noah Bouchard, and Haley Ricketts; a brother, John Murphy of Decatur, IL; two sisters-in-law, Connie Murphy of Hillsboro, IL and Dorothy Southard of Marion, IL.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Assn. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in the Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL