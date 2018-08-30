“100 Years of HorsePOWER” At Renner Stock Farms Aug. 31 & Sept. 1

Renner Stock Farms of Belleville will hold a “100 Years of HorsePOWER” event on Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 1. This agricultural historical celebration will be located at 3412 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville.

History will come alive for visitors as they watch a variety of old-time equipment and methods of farming being demonstrated. Test your skill at Corn Shucking Contest on both Friday and Saturday at 10:30am, or take your kids to the Farm Animal Petting Zoo available all day.

On Friday, Aug. 31, the gates open at 9 a.m. The schedule includes:

• Sawmill – 9am to noon/2pm to 5pm

• Steam Threshing of Wheat – 10am to noon/1pm to 5pm

• Combining – 10am to 2pm

• Corn Shucking Contest – 10:30am

• Horse Pulls – 2pm

• Chainsaw Carving – 4pm

• Events happening all day include: Antiques, Classics & New Tractor Displays, Farm Animal Petting Zoo, Flour Milling, and Horse & Tractor Tillage Activities. The agricultural museum is open to public all day.

At 7 p.m., tap your toes to the country, rock and blues of “The Steel Creek Band.”

On Saturday, Sept. 1, gates open at 9 a.m.

• Sawmill – 9am to noon/2pm to 5pm

• Steam Threshing of Wheat – 10am to noon/1pm to 5pm

• Combining – 10am to 2pm

• Corn Shucking Contest – 10:30am

• Horse Logging & Relay Competition – 2pm

• Chainsaw Carving – 4pm

• Events happening all day include: Antiques, Classics & New Tractor Displays, Farm Animal Petting Zoo, Flour Milling, and Horse & Tractor Tillage Activities. The agricultural museum is open to public all day.

Live entertainment begins at 7 p.m. with Jeff “Schmitty” Schmitz.

Food vendors will be onsite. Proceeds will go towards agricultural charities.

Join us for a step back in time!