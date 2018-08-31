Iowa Artist Takes Salute Best of Show Honors

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Gena Ollendieck of Cresco, Iowa was the recipient of a $2000 cash prize on Sunday, Aug. 26, for earning the Best of Show award at the Midwest Salute to the Arts held in Fairview Heights.

Specializing in mixed media, Ollendieck has a studio in her hometown that includes hand-bound leather books and assemblages of wall décor and what she calls sculptural books.

Ollendieck explains that her involvement in mixed media stems from the inspiration she finds in old discarded objects, nature and vintage family black and white snapshots.

“The beauty and mystery inherent in old and forgotten objects offers me the opportunity to transform the ordinary into something new,” she continued.

Noting that the books she transforms are bound by hand using a leather binding process developed in the 16th century, Ollendieck said the pages and the cover are handsewn and that she uses all acid-free archival quality paper that is perfectly suited for mounting photos and memories.

As an inquisitive child, Ollendieck said she would spend hours outside of her parents’ home in the northeast Iowa woods exploring and discovering what she considered interesting junk discarded and left by unknown sources.

Later in life, she served as a volunteer in the Peace Corps with her husband in the South American nation of Paraguay before returning to the limestone bluffs and rivers of her childhood where she now resides with him, a daughter and two cats.

Ollendieck’s creativity comes into play when she experiments with vintage photographs and cuts them apart so she can put different heads on people’s bodies, thusly creating new images of her own.

She also likes to use things like the internal workings of broken pocket watches, typewriters and cameras, bits of rusted metal, vintage silverware and advertising tins along with incorporating children’s games into her designs.

Old postcards, pages of old books and those once treasured black and photos are all important components of Ollendieck’s work which begins with a collage-type surface upon which she places items. This can be either a book cover or an actual collage backing of some sort.

“My goal,” Ollendieck explained, “is to create a new story from the objects and images, playing with the feelings that coexist between the natural, physical and imaginary worlds.”