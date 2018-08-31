MHS Football Team Makes Heartbreaking Loss To Columbia

Last-second field goal opportunity nixed by penalty

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – Trailing Columbia, 29-24, heading into the fourth quarter, the MHS Football team overcame earlier miscues with 11-straight points and stood on the precipice of a season-opening victory.

But disaster struck in the final 1:16, nixing the Indians’ chances. Their kickoff squad allowed Londyn Little to blast forward and bounce outside right for a 90-yard return (extra point failed).

Then in the final minute, driving the ball from the Mascoutah 33 to the Columbia 23 on five-straight passes, the offense picked up a delay of game penalty, burning valuable time.

On a gutsy third down and 13-yard run from the 28 with just 8.4 seconds left, Devin Wills rambled to the four-yard line and got out of bounds with .2 seconds remaining – just enough time for a game-winning field goal, but the offense was flagged for holding.

The infraction moved the ball back to the 27, and Cole Junker’s desperation, low-flying boot was blocked, supplying the Eagles with a 36-35 victory in front of the stunned Mascoutah crowd, last Friday night.

Give the Indians high marks for their late-game heroics which allowed them to nab a 35-29 lead with 1:32 left. After Columbia had missed a chip-shot field goal at 5:58, Wills (who gained 183 yards on 24 carries) rambled 80 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. His two-point conversion put Mascoutah up, 32-29.

On the Indians’ immediate defensive series, Malik Green came off his defensive end position and raced through the Columbia line, blocking the Eagles’ punt down to the nine-yard line. Four running plays later, Junker kicked a 15-yard field goal with 1:32 ticks left.

“I was so proud that we never quit,” Mascoutah Head Coach Josh Lee said. “We believed that we were going to score on that last drive. But we made some big mistakes, and we have to get those fixed. But we also made some big plays.

“We knew that it would be pushing it for Cole to hit one from there (roughly a 45-yarder). If we wanted a realistic chance of making a field goal, we needed to get closer.

“(With 8.8 seconds to go) We told Wills to go down or get out of bounds before time expired. He saw a lane to get to get to the end zone; he must have thought he could get there. Unfortunately, a penalty ended up costing us.”

The Indians opened the game like gangbusters with Terrence Buckingham’s 38-yard kickoff return and quarterback Jeff Getchell’s 49-yard strike to Timothy Middleton, who faked out the defender by coming back for the ball. Getchell ended up completing 12-of-17 passes for 119 yards.

Columbia responded immediately, launching a 10-play, 65-yard scoring drive – capped off by quarterback Nick Horner’s fourth down, 34-yard touchdown pass to Blake Wagner.

Then, Mascoutah’s offense went stagnant for the rest of the first quarter, going three-and-out and punting; next, fumbling the ball away; thirdly, over-snapping the punter at the Mascoutah 29, as the ball rolled all the way to the six.

The Eagles failed to convert Mascoutah’s first miscue, fumbling the ball back to the Indians’ five yards from their end zone. But they did not falter the second time, as Ronnie Hunsaker plowed into the end zone from two yards out at 10:13 of the second quarter.

Thirteen seconds later, Middleton raced 85-yards for a touchdown on the kickoff return, and Junker blasted through the extra point to make it, 14-14.

Armond Williams’ interception, 4:39 before halftime, gave Mascoutah the ball at the Columbia 36. Eight plays later, Junker booted a 23-yard field goal. Setting up the three-pointer, Getchell completed three short passes.

The Eagles opened the second half with a one-play, 73-yard touchdown run by Donovan Bieber. Bieber went on to tally 202 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Mascoutah came right back to take a 24-21 lead when Getchell bounded into the end zone from two yards out. On the nine-play, 76-yard drive, Getchell had runs of 12 and 19 yards, and Wills exploded for 26 yards on a single carry.

It was all Bieber on Columbia’s next scoring series, as he rambled for 43 yards on four carries, including a 17-yard touchdown run with 1:59 left in the third period.

Just before the end of the third quarter, the Indians had a second bad snap, which the Eagles turned into a safety with 13 seconds left.

Other key stats: Buckingham hauled in one pass reception but it went for 44 yards, and Christian Harms caught four for 34 yards; Middleton had two kickoff returns for 110 yards, and Buckingham had three for 81 yards.

Isaac Beck recovered a fumble after Buckingham’s vicious hit had prevented a Columbia touchdown; Caleb Grau and Andrew Schultz led with seven tackles apiece; Aeneas Tibbs tallied six more.

This Friday night, August 31, the Indians will host 1-0 Mattoon, which defeated Triad, 28-23, in week one. Mattoon scored 21, third-quarter points to pull away from Knights.