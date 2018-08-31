MMS Boys’ Cross Country Crushes 21 Teams at Edwardsville

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

EDWARDSVILLE – The Mascoutah Middle School Boys Cross Country team in its first-ever 3K race, topped 21 full teams at the First to the Finish Kickoff – held on the hot, grueling SIU-E course, last Saturday.

The Braves placed five runners in the top 55 out of 246 entries – led by 8th Grader, Salvatore Lione, who came in second on the 1.864-mile course in 11:13.13 (6: 02-mile pace), and 7th Grader Devon Parks, who finished fourth at 11:29.7.

Thus far, the team consists of only boys, but MHS Coach Darren Latham wants as many girls to come out and show their mettle on the challenging courses.

“They ran really well, today, in hot-humid conditions,” Latham said. “I am proud of their effort. “They were not intimidated by the course and really got into the race. It would be great to have more boys and girls come out and try the sport.”

Nathan Encinas, an 8th grader, finished third for the Braves, crossing the line in 19th place at 12:32.64.

Rounding out the team scorers, sixth-grader, Dante Lione earned 28th place at 12:46.69, and Christopher Copher ended up 56th (55th in team points) at 13:33.20.

Seventh graders Caiden Aurelio and Andrew Latham finished 83rd and 118th with times of 14:31.67 and 15:35.95.