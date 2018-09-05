Cross Country Squads Achieve Solid Results At Granite City

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

GRANITE CITY – Splitting the lineup for the 29-team, Granite City Cross Country Invitational – held at Wilson Park, last Saturday – the MHS Varsity squads finished 11th.

But the Freshman-Sophomore Boys’ and Junior Varsity Girls’ units achieved third-place results.

Kristian Knecht led the Freshman-Sophomore Indians with a second place, 17:05.19 result, and in the Girls’ JV race, Kailee Chau came in fifth at 22:03.8.

Casmir Cozzi achieved the Varsity Boys best result with an 11th place, 15:48.75 finish (out of 215 runners) in the three-mile Varsity run; Madison Krieg crossed in 39th at 20:52.46 to lead all the Varsity girls.

“I knew that everybody was going out really fast; it’s Granite City – everything’s really flat,” Cozzi said. “I was just thinking that I’ll keep up front – a little conservative but not too slow. Then, I changed gears; moved up; it was a good race.

“I was looking to break 16 minutes, and I did today. It was faster and easier to push myself. It’s going to be a really good season when it starts to cool down. Everybody will be dropping times.”

Last week, Arianna Climaco led the Lady Indians at Edwardsville but ran under the weather at Granite; this week Krieg topped second-finisher Madeline Zurbrugg by six seconds.

“We actually did not get out as fast as we wanted,” Krieg said. “We kind of got pushed to the back with the big crowd. I was running with Maddie Zurbrugg, and we heard Coach Latham yelling at us – that we really needed to pass a bunch of girls.

“At the two-mile mark, we started picking girls off. We really like the pack mentality. Once we get our five girls running in a pack, we will be unstoppable.”

The rest of the Varsity Boys’ scorers: Alex Midkiff –51st place at 17:02.87; Nathan Mostoller – 57th at 17:12.08; Sean Ede – 92nd at 17:56.07; Dylan Lyons – 122nd at 18:37.38.

Finishing second through fifth for the Varsity Girls: Zurbrugg- 45th at 20:58.80; Elizabeth Byington- 61st at 21:23.76; Naya Busbea – 68th at 21:40.63; Athena Viers – 72nd at 21:45.93.

Coming in after Knecht, Avery Cozzi finished 17th at 17:54.44; Maguel Squires – 19th at 18:00.3; Jordan Eddy – 24th at 18:07.04; Joshua Sturgill – 19:15.32.

Finishing close behind Chau in the JV race, Bella Dixon ended up 11th at 22:52.65; in 16th and 17th, Natalie Hart and Eve Slago recorded times of 23:12.58 and 23:12.95; Abigail Untergrove earned a 26th place, 23.44 effort.

The MHS Cross Country squads will compete at the Belleville Invitational, 9 a.m., Saturday, September 8.