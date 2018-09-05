Girls’ Tennis Team Wins Three in Futures’ Division

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The MHS Girls’ Tennis team dropped its second-straight match of 2018 – an 8-1 loss last Thursday to visiting Alton Marquette.

On Friday-Saturday, the Lady Indians went 3-1 in the Futures Division of the 41-team Holly Bradshaw Tournament, opening action Friday with a 7-2 win against Triad (2), and an 8-1 victory over Mt. Carmel. MHS hosted its matches.

On Saturday, Mascoutah lost to Effingham, 9-0, but rebounded to nab a 5-4 win over Highland (2).

In the team’s only victory against Marquette, Abby Spitler and Amelia Hardimon won 8-5 at three doubles.

But the Lady Indians had several close calls in singles. At two, Paige Engelage battled to a 6-1, 4-6, 10-5 defeat, and Hardimon at six fell, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Ella Mostoller, Engelage, and Anna Marison dominated Triad (2) at one through three singles, and Ava Mead and Hardimon triumphed in three sets at four and six singles.

Mostoller-Engelage and Marison-Mead nabbed 8-2 wins against the Knights at one and two doubles.

Mostoller, Engelage, Mead, Spitler, and Hardimon dominated their Mt. Carmel singles’ foes, and Mostoller-Engelage and Spitler-Hardimon won 8-4 and 8-1 at one and three doubles.

Though Effingham pasted Mascoutah, 9-0, Mostoller lost in three sets, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, (11-9). Marison-Mead and Spitler-Hardimon lost 8-5 and 8-6 at two and three doubles.

After Mostoller, Engelage, and Spitler had crafted easy singles’ wins versus Highland (2), the Lady Indians sewed up the match with 8-2, 8-6 triumphs at one and three doubles.

The Lady Indians have a busy week ahead: They host Herrin and O’Fallon, Tuesday-Wednesday, September 4-5. On Thursday, September 6, they travel to Edwardsville; Saturday, September 8, they battle at the Triad Invite.