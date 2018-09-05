Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce Report

Submitted by the Chamber of Commerce

Mike Klein briefed the members on the upcoming SAFB/City of Mascoutah 5K run which will be held in conjunction with the Fall Fest/Chili-Soup Cook-Off/Car Show on Saturday, October 20. It is hoped that the participants in the run will want to stay in town to eat and enjoy the Fall Fest activities. We will need a couple of volunteers to hand out water and granola bars.

Kathy Welker briefed the membership on the progress of the new Santa Hut. The dimensions, materials, method of transportation have all been finalized. Once the shell has been constructed, the committee will meet to finalize the interior layout and finishes. Mascoutah Township has made a $1,000 donation toward the project. Any donations from other groups, organizations, and individuals are welcome. All of the labor for the project is being donated.

Planning for the Fall Festival/Chili Cook-Off/Car Show is nearly complete. This year a petting zoo for the kids will be added and there will also be a soup cook-off. Entry forms for the craft fair and chili/soup cook-off are available on the Chamber website. Car show entries are taken on the day of the show. Stephanie Schnitker passed around a sign-up sheet for volunteers to help with the event.

Kathy Welker showed the members the new Mascoutah Afghan that the Chamber has commissioned. We have ordered 48 Afghans in four colors. They should be available in about 4 weeks. They will sell them for $50 each and will be available at the Visitor’s Center, Flowers, Balloons, Etc. and possibly other places.

Marketing Committee-The committee is working on an update for a flier aimed at persons visiting Mascoutah on a day trip.

Announcements and Correspondence: Jim Connor read invitations from the Illinois Chamber to their annual luncheon in downtown Chicago and from Trinity Services to their Octoberfest. The invitations are available at the Visitor’s Center.

Bee Hollow Market will host a wine tasting on Friday, September 14 from 4 until 7. Participants can taste up to eight wines. They also have a wide selection of bourbons, coffees, and tees.

The Kappert Group has recently listed the historic home at 202 S. Railway.

Malinda Heuring of Wisper Internet announced that they have won a $220M contract from the federal government to build out the infrastructure needed to provide internet service to rural areas that are not currently being served. They will be hiring additional employees.

The Leu Civic Center is holding a raffle for a $2,500 travel gift certificate. This is going to be their main fundraiser for the year. Tickets are now available for purchase. The winner will be drawn at the Chamber’s Lighted Christmas Parade on November 30.

Scott Credit Union has a credit card special. Those persons transferring a $2,000 credit card balance to a Scott Credit Union Credit Card will receive 2 tickets to the Cardinals game on September 24.

Mayor Jerry Daugherty reported that the city is still in the process of accepting applications for City Manager. They are due on September 15. He also spoke about the numerous construction projects either currently underway or planned in the city.

Farmers and Merchants bank is currently offering 1.2% on checking accounts. The only restriction is that you receive electronic statements.

The CW Equestrian center will have three riders participating in the Western Dressage World Show in October. The event will be held in Oklahoma. They are also looking for businesses to sponsor end of the year trophies.

Dr. Craig Fiegel reported that the new school year is underway. All of the fall sports are up and running. There will be another home football game this Friday, Sept. 7. They are taking advantage of the new turf field. The district is getting ready to bid the middle school expansion project set to begin next summer.

Brandon Voss of Merrill Lynch reported that the Mascoutah Boy Scouts have started the popcorn sales fund raiser. This is their only fundraiser of the year.

Laura Voss of Boyce, Hund Associates reminded the group that the deadline for income taxes that were deferred is upcoming.

The Mascoutah Tuesday Women’s Club is looking for climate controlled storage for costumes and other items. They also have several other upcoming events.

St. John’s UCC will host the Epphphatha praise group from Holy Childhood on September 30 for a special musical worship service. The service is at 10:30 AM.

Acting City Manager Mike Bolt reminded the group that the National Night Out celebration will be held on Tuesday, October 2, in Mascoutah. He also reported that the new entry sign is nearing completion on Route 4 north of the city. There will be a ribbon cutting and flag raising scheduled as soon as it is finished. The oil and chip street repair program is scheduled for later this week.

Donna Mae Schlueter will host a hummingbird banding at her home on Sunday, September 9. She also announced that the Zonta Fashion Show is scheduled for November 3. The Mascoutah Sportsman’s Club youth shooting group is doing very well. They will be participating in an event at the World Shooting Complex near Sparta.

Kathy Welker of Flowers, Balloons, Etc. reminded the group that if you have children who will be attending the Mascoutah High School Homecoming dance in October, you should get your orders in early. They are also transitioning to their fall line of merchandise.

Mike Klein of Tom’s Supermarket stated that they are also transitioning to their fall merchandise line. They received their first order of mums last week. He also reminded the members of the upcoming Holy Childhood Dinner Auction to be held on October 14. Tickets are available and are all inclusive.

The next Chamber Meeting will be held Tuesday, October 2, at 8:00 AM at the Visitor’s Center.