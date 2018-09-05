Wills and Green Gash Mattoon in Football Team’s 1st Win

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – In week one of the 2018 football season, the Mascoutah Indians had shown flashes of brilliance but committed too many mistakes in their crushing one-point loss to Columbia.

In week two, last Friday, they imposed their will on visiting Mattoon, jumping out to a 28-0 lead en route to a 45-7 must-win victory.

The Indians manhandled Mattoon, scoring 28-straight points that spanned the entire first half and four minutes into the third quarter.

Devin Wills engineered the streak with three-of-four touchdown runs; overall amassing 220 yards on 24 carries. He rambled to the outside of the Mattoon defense at will.

And quarterback Jeff Getchell fired a 21-yard touchdown pass to Christian Harms with 3:50 left in the first period. Getchell ended up completing eight-of-15 passes for 105 yards.

Defensively, Malik Green harassed Mattoon’s athletic quarterback, Jack Pilson, all game long, sacking him four times.

“We had played pretty well against Columbia but it was disheartening to see our errors kill us,” Mascoutah Head Coach Josh Lee said. “Our kids are pretty resilient. We bounced back decently against Mattoon. The emphasis this week was to make sure that big mistakes didn’t happen again.

“We thought with the way they lined up, defensively, that we could get Wills to the outside. And in the last three years, Malik has literally torn them up. It would be interesting to see how many sacks he has had against them. Before the game, their coach asked: ‘Hasn’t he graduated yet.’

“We wanted to come out, get our confidence back, and get out to a fast start. At halftime, I challenged them not to let down; don’t think the game was over. We are starting to get mature enough to do stuff like that. We don’t talk about winning much but doing the right things. But I told our kids: ‘This is a must win game!’”

The Indians opened up with a 14-play, 67-yard touchdown drive – capped off by Wills’ six-yard scoring plunge. In the series, Wills had runs of 13 and 13 yards, and Getchell hit Evan Fournie for nine yards and Harms for seven.

After DeJahn Tyson had forced a fumble on the Mattoon 24-yard line, three plays later, Getchell threw a 21-yard scoring strike to Harms.

At the end of the first period and the start of the second one, the Green Wave drove from its 36 to the Mascoutah 20, but Green stuffed the drive with a fourth-down sack of Pilson.

“The offensive tackle was leaning back a little bit and with my speed and ability to get to the quarterback I just took advantage of that,” Green said. “I just hit him with a quick move and got to the quarterback. “The quarterback was good; quick and really shifty. We had great team defense, and we contained him.”

Five minutes before halftime, the Indians got great field position – starting on the Mattoon 43 – and five plays later, Wills scored his second touchdown on a three-yard sweep. Setting up the score, Getchell had completions to Harms and Fournie for 11 and 12 yards, and Wills raced for 13 yards around the left end.

Wills opened the second half with runs of 26 and 19 yards – both to the outside, and he finished the five-play drive with a three-yard touchdown blast.

“We just kept practicing that play (Wills’ run to the outside) and without the lineman, I would not have been able to get out there,” Wills said. “It was just there. I felt like I got the first-game jitters out of my system, so now I can just push it, every time.

“We had to win this game, because of last week’s emotional loss. We just kept working for it.”

After Pilson’s 19-yard scoring strike to Londyn Fultz with 1:29 left in the third period, Wills galloped 35-yards around left end to score with 19.5 ticks remaining.

Schultz scored Mascoutah’s sixth touchdown with a 12-yard with 5:08 left in the game. In the drive, Devon Ross ripped off some long runs. He ended up carrying the ball five times for 63 yards.

Overall, kicker Cole Junker booted all six extra points, and Green and Schultz led with six tackles apiece; Terrance Buckingham and Tyson had five each.

Mascoutah, 1-1, hosts 1-1 Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m., Friday, September 7 – the Indians’ third-straight home game.