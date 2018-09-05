Young, Inexperienced Girls’ Golf Team Is Improving

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Mascoutah High School Girls’ Golf Coach, Scott Oltmann, is stressing season-long improvement for his extremely young squad.

The Lady Indians, 2-5, recorded 251 points against Granite City and Freeburg at the Orchards, last Monday.

Sophomore Claire Hamilton led Mascoutah with a score of 54 for nine holes, and the team’s final tally represented a two-stroke improvement from a week before and 36 better than the first match.

In addition to Hamilton, junior Katie Richter, sophomores Gracie Kimmle and Cloe Haas, and freshmen Cami Walter and Sydney Walter round out the Varsity roster.

We are a very young team,” Oltmann said. “Claire is our only returning player with any experience, and she played in half our matches last year as our 5th or 6th player.

“We have one junior, three sophomores, and two freshmen. They have jumped in with both feet. They have been working extremely hard at practice and have all improved since our first practice. As soon as we can start making consistent contact on the ball, we will see our scores start to drop.”

The Mascoutah girls battled Columbia and Waterloo on Tuesday, September 4, at the Acorns Golf Course in Waterloo but details were unavailable by press deadline.