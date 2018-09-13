Blaser’s Goal With Just Seconds To Go Beats Pontiac

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – MMS Soccer Coach Michaela Schmitz thought her team had become far too complacent after taking a 2-0 advantage on the visiting Pontiac Indians early in the second half.

Schmitz was right. The Indians rallied with consecutive goals to tie the score, and seemingly they had seized the momentum at crunch time.

But the Braves woke up in the final two minutes. First, Kieran Carter pressed the action, but his nice shot attempt sailed over the goal post.

Getting the ball back with about 30 seconds to go, Nathan Hippard pushed it down the left side and fired a pass to Luke Blaser over to the right side. Blaser blasted his shot into the net, giving Mascoutah a 3-2 victory on Monday afternoon.

Hippard (with three assists on the day) also figured in Mascoutah’s first two goals. Before halftime, he got the ball from the left side into the middle, and Cole Williams directed it deftly past the Pontiac goalie.

The Indians had several solid, first-half shot opportunities, but each failed to score.

Early in the second half, Hippard beat a double team on the left side, booting the ball to Evan Blondin in the middle, and Blondin scored, easily.

MMS, currently 6-1-1, playd its final game of the season at Millstadt, Tuesday, September 11. Details were unavailable at press time.