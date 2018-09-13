Keselowski Wins 25th Running of Brickyard 400

By Jeff Thornton

Herald Publications

It was a rain soaked weekend with the both the Infinity race and the NASCAR Big Machine Vodka race both being delayed until Monday. This was the first time in modern NASCAR history that teams were unable to practice or qualify at a track. So the starting positions of both races were on current points on the season.

Kyle Busch who is the current point’s leader started the race on the pole. He led the first 11 laps until pitting for completion caution. Denny Hamlin then took over the lead until the second Competition caution. Clint Bowyer ended up winning the first stage of the race while Matt Kenseth won the second stage of the race. Former champion Jimmie Johnson was fighting to get into the championship round and secured a place when Alex Bowman crashed with AJ Allmindinger during the second stage. Bowman still got the final spot in the playoffs but Johnson would not have to sweat after the crash.

In the final stage it all came down to the final 10 laps after Jeffrey Earnhardt and Landon Cassil got into the final crash setting up the last restart, Denny Hamlin was the race leader followed by Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones. Keselowski was able to get on the side of Hamlin and bumped him and took over the lead with less than two laps to go. Jones then passed Hamlin but was unable to catch Keselowski on the final lap.

The win was the first for Keselowski at the Brickyard. It was also the first NASCAR Cup win for owner Roger Penske. Penske also won the INDY 500 race as a car owner in May with Will Power as the driver. This was Keselowski’s second victory in a row after winning last week’s race in Darlington. It was his 26th win of his NASCAR Cup career. Kyle Busch also clinched the regular season NASCAR title after the race was completed.

The Lilly Diabetes 250 NASCAR Infinity Race was run earlier in the day. Justin Allgaier held off his teammate Tyler Reddick on the final lap to win his 5th race of the season and his 10th career Infinity race. Ryan Blaney was third.