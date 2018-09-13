MHS Varsity Football Team Nabs Last-Second Win Over Mahomet-Seymour

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – For a second time in the three games, the MHS Varsity Football team faced disaster in the waning seconds.

Having failed to score midway through the fourth period – stalling out on the Mahomet-Seymour six yard line via penalty – the Indians surrendered the ball back to the Bulldogs with 4:14 left, and the Bulldogs seemed unstoppable en route to the game-winner.

What a shame! Mascoutah also appeared to have wasted junior running back Devin Wills’ 324-yard, three-touchdown performance. Wills carried the ball 21 times and had two runs over 70 yards.

But as lightning could be seen moving eastward from Belleville, “Lady Luck” smiled on the Indians.

The Bulldogs went for a fourth-down chip-shot field goal from the Mascoutah five with just five seconds to go, and they botched the snap – preserving the Indians’ 21-20 victory, last Friday night on Alumni Field.

With the win, Mascoutah improves to 2-1 and starts its five-game Mississippi Valley Conference schedule, this Friday, September 14, at Waterloo.

“Everybody asked me this week what the game was going to be like,” Mascoutah Coach Josh Lee said. “I said it was going to be close and crazy – just like last year. They had all their guys back and were a playoff team. They have a nice, established football program. That was a big, big win for us.”

After Mascoutah’s final and potentially game-winning drive faltered on penalty, Lee had to be thinking déjà vu (having lost to Columbia in week one on a miscue in the final seconds).

“We were trying to grind the clock down and get the ball to Wills. There were seven minutes left. We thought we could go outside. But when you do that, there’s a chance that the referee is going to see something and throw a flag. That put us in a terrible spot.

“We were eating the wind. Thinking about putting our reserve kicker, Logen Timon, in there in that scenario wasn’t ideal. So we wanted to grind Wills and get him into the end zone. Luckily, we ended up getting some good things to happen at the end of the game when they didn’t score.”

The Indians started their final drive on their own 19 with 11:15 remaining and advanced the ball 65 yards to the Mahomet six. In the series, Wills registered runs of eight, 15, 13, and 19 yards.

“We have a lot of nice players on the team,” Lee said. “It is a team game, but I tell my offensive coordinator: ‘Devin Wills needs the ball. And you see why. The guys up front have done a phenomenal job. When you win a game like this, it feels good.’”

Tied 14-14, Mascoutah took a 21-14 lead with 6:24 to go in the third period when Wills (on the second play of the drive) scooted outside left and raced 73 yards for a touchdown.

Mahomet came right back and scored on a 64-yard drive, but on the ensuing two-point run, fumbled the snap. Senior defensive end Malik Green fell on it, preserving Mascoutah’s one-point lead.

It only took the Indians until the second drive of the game to get on the scoreboard, and it happened in lightning fashion. Wills swept left, broke a tackle, and streaked 74 yards into the end zone at 7:54 of the first period.

“I had to push through adversity – last year I broke my collar bone,” Wills said. “I had to prove who I was and couldn’t let that get to my head. If I wasn’t patient, then I would have been tackled in the backfield. The key to breaking those big runs is being patient. Let the line blocking develop.

“All the coaches have been telling me: ‘You are running soft.’ That kind of got to me, so I started lowering my shoulder. We are ready for them (Mascoutah’s upcoming conference foes).”

On their third series, the Indians drove from their four yard line to the Mahomet 31, but it stalled on a false start penalty and an interception.

Earlier in the drive, senior quarterback Jeff Getchell had connected with sophomore Christian Harms for seven and 17 yards and with junior Terrance Buckingham for 14 more. Getchell ended the game, seven-for-14 for 79 yards.

The Bulldogs scored four minutes into the second quarter on a 74-yard pass from Dawson Finch to Crowley – a play in which the Mascoutah secondary blew the coverage. But the extra point sailed wide left, maintaining the Indians’ 7-6 margin.

After an immediate Mascoutah fumble, Mahomet started on its own 45 and ripped off an 11-play, 55-yard scoring drive – culminated by Cole Barnhart’s eight-yard blast up the gut. Barnhart then plowed three yards for the two-point conversion, giving the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead, 3:19 before halftime.

It only took the Indians 1:13 to tie it up, as they sliced through the Bulldogs’ defense for a five-play, 62-yard drive that ended with Wills’ two-yard touchdown run. In the drive, Wills had runs of 19 and 15 yards, and Getchell found Tim Middleton for a 13-yard completion.

Mahomet’s final series of the first half ended in futility with two major penalties and two sacks by Green.

Senior defensive lineman DeJahn Tyson also had a field day. He recorded two sacks and 11 tackles – several for losses. Junior linebacker Caleb Grau led with 13 tackles; classmate Andrew Schultz tallied 11; Green added a fumble recovery. Timon, a junior, booted all three extra points with ease.