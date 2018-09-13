MHS Volleyball finishes 1-3 at Mascoutah Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah High School Volleyball team battled hard at its own, eight-team tournament, last Saturday, but ended up 1-3 at the end of the day.

Centralia gave Mascoutah a first-round loss in the first of three pool play matches, beating the Lady Indians, 20-25, 25-22, 15-0.

In match two, the Indians handled Harrisburg, 25-16, 25-21, but got clubbed by Columbia in match three, 25-20, 25-18.

Concluding pool play with a 1-2 record, Mascoutah vied for fifth place against Greenville, but the Comets prevailed 25-16, 25-20.

Beating the Annies in set one by five points, the Lady Indians jumped out to a 9-4, second-set lead. But it didn’t last long as Centralia countered with a 7-0 and two additional 3-0 runs to seize a commanding 18-12 lead. Centralia finished off Mascoutah 15-0 in the third set.

In the Centralia match, Hailey Cortinas led Mascoutah with five kills and 12-of-16 service points.

Mascoutah cut down its errors in streaking to a 25-16, set one victory over Harrisburg.

Though the Indians nabbed a 13-7 lead in set two, it took a 4-0 run to break a 21-21 tie and secure victory.

Cortinas and Olivia Lee served well against Harrisburg, scoring eight and seven points, and Payton Adkins led with five kills.

After a back-and-forth set one versus Columbia – tied at 7-7 – the Eagles went on a 7-0 run and cruised to victory. Mascoutah rallied in set two to cut Columbia lead down to 17-15, but the Eagles finished with an 8-3 run.

Cortinas led the Indians with 11 kills, and Molly Cravens tallied 13 assists.

In set one, Mascoutah fell behind Greenville, 9-1, en route to a nine-point loss. In set two the Lady Indians battled back to an 11-10 deficit but that dissipated to a five-point loss.

This week, Mascoutah, 3-10 overall, travels to Triad, Tuesday, September 11, and hosts Jerseyville, Thursday, September 13. Both varsity matches begin at 6:15 p.m.