MidAmerica Airport Director Praises Efforts by County Officials to Maintain Positive Relations

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Meetings by two county officials with individuals at very high command levels of the nation’s Department of Defense are helping to ensure that recognition of Scott Air Force Base and MidAmerica St. Louis Airport are staying at the forefront when it comes to the future of both facilities, according to the airport’s director, Tim Cantwell.

When meeting recently with the St. Clair County Board Economic Development Committee, chaired by Ken Sharkey whose district takes in a large part of Fairview Heights, Cantwell shared how he and two others have been meeting with the highly-placed people involved in the military service.

Within a 60-day time frame, Cantwell explained, he, along with both St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department Director Terry Beach, has been in direct communication with the secretary of the United States Air Force, Heather Wilson, and the assistant secretary, John Henderson.

These communication opportunities which Cantwell characterized as “huge dialogue” have been taking place because there is important business going on involving the base and airport about which he said both Beach and Kern have been included in the discussions.

“With all of the airports out there and all of the bases out there,” Cantwell told the economic development committee, “that’s a pretty serious consideration that we have been allowed to have.”

These direct face-to-face meetings, about projects in this area is very significant, he added, because it ensures that those high-level command people will have “serious community awareness” about this region as it relates to the base.

The specifics concerning the projects Cantwell referred to have yet to be divulged publicly but the St. Clair County Public Building Commission, which oversees the operation of the airport, adjourned to closed executive session, as allowed by state law, at its meeting held in August to discuss the sale, lease or acquisition of real estate.

Cantwell also told the economic development committee, as he had similarly reported to the public building commission earlier that same day, about how the month of July 2018 was the busiest in this history of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport with a total of 21,464 enplanements, meaning people boarding or disembarking from passenger flights.

MidAmerica is on track for a 20 to 35 per cent overall increase in passenger traffic over 2017 by the end of 2018, Cantwell said, noting that 2017 was up by 100 per cent from the previous year. It currently stands as the sixth busiest airport in the state of Illinois. At the public building commission meeting, Cantwell explained those increases of 100 per cent were also realized in the two years prior to 2017.

Those numbers, Cantwell underscored, represent only the people using the passenger terminal as customers of Allegiant Air, the carrier based at MidAmerica, and not all of the other personnel such as staff, ticket agents and security officers, for example.

For the sake of clarification, Cantwell responded to a question from public building commission member James Nations that, because there have not been any additional flight destinations added by Allegiant so far in 2018, the growth totals this year indicate a frequency in passengers using the existing service.

Nations also pointed out that the airport earned a noticeable amount of income from a very sharp increase in contract fuel it supplies to the military service during the month of July when 45,712 gallons was provided as part of a major west coast to east coast, according to Cantwell, movement of Navy aircraft. During the other months in 2018, the totals of contract fuel sold by MidAmerica to outside entities was in the range of 15,000 gallons or less.

There have been some changes made to the process of federal Base Realignment and Closure procedures as learned by Beach earlier this year and shared with county officials this summer which appear to place such recommendations in the hands of governors of the states where such bases are located but Kern and others are continuing to take steps, as mentioned earlier here using the examples of the meetings with the Department of Defense officials, to make that happening at Scott as remote of a possibility as they can.