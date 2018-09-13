MMS Softball’s Fifth-Inning Rally Crushes Carriel

Boehm’s two-run homer helps secure the victory

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – Trailing the Carriel Cougars, 8-4, heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mascoutah Middle School 8th Grade Softball team scored seven runs to secure an 11-9 victory, last Tuesday, at Scheve Park.

Then, reliever Delaney Morio mowed down the Cougars over the final three innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five – including the final out.

In the decisive fifth-inning rally, Audra McCoy, Kennedi Kehrer, and Daisy Wilson cracked singles, and Lauren Boehm blasted a two-run homer to left field. Kelsie Bandelow, Ellie Lowe, and Morio got on-base via errors and a walk, and all three scored.

“Anytime you beat an O’Fallon team you are doing something well,” MMS Coach Nick Seibert said. “We couldn’t make some big plays early on defense that led to some of their runs – kind of uncharacteristic of our team.

“But these girls are resilient and just battled. In the fifth inning, we were able to scratch out seven runs and take our first lead. With the lead, our girls played, confidently.

“With the heat out there, we knew that we would have to use two pitchers. Haley Friederich (starting pitcher) and Delaney threw strikes. Both are capable of beating good teams. It was great to split time with them.”

Kehrer (Mascoutah’s catcher) and Morio made big defensive stops in the top of the sixth inning. With Carriel runners on second and third base, Kehrer stopped a ball in the dirt preventing a run.

After a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, Morio came through with an inning-ending strikeout.

Morio shut the door on the Cougars, getting two infield outs and a strikeout to close out the game.

The Cougars opened the first inning with three runs, but the Braves responded with three in the bottom half. Lowe smashed a single to left that scored Morio and Bandelow, and Lowe scored on Hayden Louden’s groundout.

Trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the third, Mascoutah scored just one run in its at-bat. Lowe singled; stole second; and came all the way around on the catcher’s throwing error.

The Cougars added a single run in the fourth and fifth innings.