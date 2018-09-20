7th Grade Softball Concludes Season With a Loss to Waterloo

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah Middle School 7th Grade Girls’ Softball ended a 4-3 season with a 20-6 loss to Waterloo, Monday afternoon, as the Lady Braves endured hot conditions and two, big Waterloo rallies.

Waterloo opened the game, scoring seven runs on three hits, four walks, and lots of stolen bases and wild pitches.

Mascoutah responded with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Daisy Wilson and Ava Moore started it off with hits, and Emma Hurlahe singled them home.

Then, Zoey Kohring wrapped an RBI single, bringing home Hurlahe. Addison Seibert’s infield single scored Kohring.

Waterloo recorded three more runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, and an additional seven in the fifth.

Failing to score in the second and third innings, Hurlahe doubled in the fourth inning and ultimately scored on a wild pitch.

Mascoutah added two unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“We started off really strong hitting and kind of fizzled out a little bit,” Mascoutah Coach Catherine Risley said. “But I am excited because we know we have a lot of stuff to work on for next year.

“I think this group by the time they get to high school – if they keep on working – they will take us far.”

Risley expressed disappointment with the rainouts and the cancellation of a season-ending seventh-grade tournament.

“We only played seven games; that kind of hurt us. Coach Lindsay and I are talking about getting a seventh-grade tournament here, next year. We are hoping that will help.”

Additional team members: Madison Baudino, Savannah Haas, Lana Knoebel, Kamryn Reese, Megan Schempp, Olivia Schultz, Emelia Stein, Claire Stookey, and Addison Walker.