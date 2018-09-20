Mascoutah Cross Country Teams Sweep Local Invite

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School and Mascoutah Middle School Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country teams dominated the Mascoutah Invite, last Saturday, beating the competition by a substantial margin.

The Indians ran away from Althoff, Marissa, Wesclin, and Lebanon, 20-75-80-87-114. The Lady Indians defeated Althoff and Marissa, 15-56-74.

The Braves recorded their third win of 2018, manhandling Marissa, 18-39, and the Lady Braves blasted Marissa, 16-45, for their first win of 2018.

A Mascoutah runner won his or her respective race: Casmir Cozzi crossed the Varsity Boys’ three-mile finish line in 16:16. Naya Busbea won the Varsity Girls’ race at 20:51.

Salvatore Lione topped 24 middle-school boys with an 8:50 on the shorter 1.5-mile course and Kamdyn Burman beat 16 girls, recording an 11:13 effort.

Following Cozzi, Midkiff finished second at 16:48; Kristian Knecht – fourth at 17:11; Jordan Eddy – sixth at 17:47; Nathan Mostoller – seventh at 17:56; Avery Cozzi – eighth at 18:07; Maguel Squires – ninth at 18:17.

The Mascoutah Varsity Girls nabbed the top eight spots: After Busbea, Madeline Zurbrugg finished second at 21:14; Kailee Chau – third at 21:38; Heavin Koerner – fourth at 21:43; Bella Dixon – fifth at 21:57; Elizabeth Byington – sixth at 22:03; Madison Krieg – seventh at 22:10; Natalie Hart – eighth at 22:36.

The Braves put six runners in the top nine slots: Finishing second to Salvatore Lione, Devon Parks tallied 9:12; Nathan Encinas – third at 9:18; Jake Lara – fifth at 9:56; Dante Lione – seventh at 10:25; Chris Copher – ninth at 10:42.

The Lady Braves placed seven in the top nine: Finishing second to Burman, Amber Haas came in second at 11:27; Angel Climaco – third at 11:30; Alison Lowe – fourth at 11:35; Karissa Knecht – sixth at 12:14; Alyssa Benson – eighth at 13:07; Paiton Waggoner – ninth at 13:25.

This Saturday, September 22, the MHS teams travel to Springfield for an invitational, starting at 9:45 a.m.