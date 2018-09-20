Pay Rate Approved for Mascoutah K-9 Officer

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

During the regular City Council meeting held Monday, Sept. 17, councilmen approved an agreement with the Police Union regarding the compensation of the department’s K-9 Handler.

The agreement came before the council on Sept. 4, but City Attorney Al Paulson questioned the “fair wage law” regarding K-9 Handlers.

According to the police department, the duties associated with the K-9 handler require considerable off-duty time for the care, maintenance, and training of the K-9. Federal Court decisions have placed requirements on police departments to compensate K-9 handlers for their off-duty hours regarding these duties.

The City met with City Attorney Paulson and have agreed upon the following terms in order to fairly compensate any officer assigned as the K-9 Handler.

They include:

An officer, when assigned to the full time K-9 Handler position, will receive an additional $1.40 per hour. This amount will be included in the base wage rate for overtime calculations. The K-9 Handler position will also receive three hours per month to be placed in the officer’s comp-time bank. These calculations are based upon 30 minutes of overtime pay on days the K-9 officer is not scheduled to work.

The $1.40 per hour equals to $3,057.60 per year.

Other items on the agenda included:

• Mayor Jerry Daugherty said that Sept. 15 was the deadline for submitting applications for the position of City Manager. Approximately 60 resumes were received. The search committee selected by each member of the council will review the applications, interview the applicants, and present their findings to the council. The committee includes: Tim Boyce, Ben Grodeon, Jack Klopmeyer, Ron Bishop, and Keith Cook.

• Report from Mascoutah Fire Chief Joe Zinck – The Mascoutah Fire Department responded to 24 calls in August.

MFD is scheduling school tours and fire drills for the week of Oct. 8-12 which is Fire Prevention Week. They will also participate in the National Night Out on Oct. 2 being held by the Mascoutah Police Department.

The Fire Department Mulligan will be held October 28.

The Fire House open for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

The Mascoutah Rural Fire Protection District will be taking delivery of a new rescue pumper in a few weeks to be operated by the Fayetteville Fire Department.

• Report from Public Safety Director Scott Waldrup – The department had 255 requests for officers during August, including responding to 14 accidents.

Officers issued 13 traffic citations, 44 warnings, four parking ordinance violations, and one DUI.

During August, there were eight criminal complaints, three warrants, and 10 adult arrests.

The Mascoutah EMS Department responded to 111 calls.

According to Waldrup, there are approximately four to 5 block parties scheduled throughout the City for National Night Out, Tuesday, Oct. 2. The Mascoutah Police, EMS, and Fire Departments will attend each party and will have give-aways for the children.

He stated that the Hero Run, originally scheduled for Oct. 6 will be re-scheduled due to some conflicts. A new date has not been announced.

The Mascoutah Police, EMS, and Fire Departments are currently on stand-by for MidAmerica Airport due to Hurricane Florence. “We’ve been put on notice that, due to the extensive flooding, some residents from North and South Carolina may be flown into MidAmerica. I don’t have many details at this time,” stated Waldrup.

• Report from Tom Quirk, City Engineer –

-Poplar Street Improvements – The originally scheduled completion date of August 1 was not met due to gas main conflicts and added work. Ameren crews have completed gas main relocations between Market St. and 4th Street. Ameren crews are currently working to lower the high pressure gas main at Poplar & 1st Street while relocating the distribution main and services between 4th Street & 6th Street. Weather permitting, all gas relocation work should be complete by the end of the month. According to Quirk, the entire Poplar Street project should be completed by the end of October.

• Council members approved the purchase of a 2018 Ford F250 4×2 regular cab 8’ bed truck from Morrow Brothers Ford in Greenfield, IL. The new truck will replace the 1996 Chevy Truck being used in the Water/Sewer Department. The cost of the new vehicle is $24,480, which came in $10,000 under budget.