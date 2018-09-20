Second-Half Mishaps Lead to Soccer Team’s 1-2 Week

Gonzalez, Hoelscher, and Heriford do the damage against CM

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

In all three matches, last week, the Mascoutah High School Boys’ Soccer team played its best in the second half but came away with a 1-2 result.

The Indians posted a goal in each half and played solid defense throughout in a 2-0 victory over Civic Memorial at Alumni Field, Tuesday.

Battling Highland to a 0-0 tie until the final 18 seconds of regulation, Mascoutah allowed the Bulldogs to convert a free-kick opportunity into a 1-0 victory, last Thursday.

And Father McGivney found a way to score two goals in the final nine minutes and then to neutralize Mascoutah’s furious offensive pressure in nabbing a 2-0 triumph on Friday.

“CM came out strong with lots of energy but we withstood their pressure and out-shot them, 10-3,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Carr said. “Highland got the better of the action in the first half, but we controlled the second half. We just didn’t score. Overall, we played very well.

“Father McGivney came out pumped up in the first half and had us on our heels. In the second half, we had the better of the play. After their first score with nine minutes left, we went to an aggressive formation but couldn’t convert. They scored on a penalty kick with less than a minute to go to secure the victory.”

Christian Gonzalez recorded the game-winner against CM 23 minutes in, booting a free kick into the upper left-hand corner of the net from 30 yards out.

At 42 minutes, Gonzalez directed a through ball to Lane Hoelscher, who had beaten the Eagles’ defense, and Hoelscher scored in the far corner.

Mascoutah goalie Austin Heriford recorded his third shutout of the season, making four saves against the Eagles, as the Indians out-shot them, 11-4.

In their tough loss at Highland, the Indians out-shot the Bulldogs, 10-7, and Father McGivney, a decent 8-3 on the season, only out-shot Mascoutah, 8-7.

This week, the Mascoutah Varsity (6-7 and 2-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference) hosts Triad, Tuesday, September 18; travels to Centralia, Wednesday, September 19; hosts Jerseyville, Thursday, September 20. All three start at 5:45 p.m., with the junior varsity games beginning at 4:15 p.m.