Standing Room Only At New Baden Village Board Meeting

By Randy Pierce

ccn@heraldpubs.com

NEW BADEN – About 20 residents and local police officers were part of a standing room only audience of people present at Monday evening’s meeting of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees because they were interested in items that appeared on the agenda.

One of the dominant matters of discussion concerned a report from the village planning commission regarding the applications for three separate special use permits from operators of home day care businesses in single-family residential districts.

This subject was not introduced in the form of legislation to be acted upon by the board but instead for discussion about how to approach it. The planning commission members, William Koentz, Jim Sheridan, Jonathan Gunn and Sarah Moyer, voted to recommend approval by the village board of the three special use permits, required for businesses located within residential areas, but added three stipulations that must be met by the operators of those facilities.

The home day care business owners, if supported by a majority of the village board members when the legislation comes forward before them soon, will have to apply within 30 days for licenses from the state required for day care owners, have that license procured within 120 days and have a fenced-in yard, for the protection of the children of their customers, within 120 days.

The New Baden Planning Commission reviewed the three special use permit applications at its meeting held on Tuesday, September 11.

The individuals and locations who applied for the special use permits include Kimberlee Kasperzick at 400 Roland Avenue, Staci Strawbridge at 1106 Matthew Drive and Alicia Rogers at 514 Call Court. In his report to the board,

Village Administrator Mike Hemmer also noted that there is a fourth day care business in the community which does not have the proper authorization to operate.

The village’s building and zoning official, Jerry Green, as he had done before the planning commission, told the board Monday evening about some of the requirements concerning these day care businesses at both the state and local levels. He explained that the state requires background and health information about the owners of day care facilities in order to ensure the safety of the children they are with.

A resident, Joseph Deimund, who lives near the Roland Avenue day care, expressed his concerns about piles of trash at this location, not in proper containers and the parking situation that included people picking up or dropping off children making U turns into part of his front yard. Green noted that the trash problem existed because the bill had not been paid to the pick-up service.

Additionally the subject of lengthy discussion at Monday evening’s New Baden Village Board of Trustees meeting was the status of the preliminary plat for the proposed Northtown Estates/Country Lake Estates residential development off Joadland Drive.

At issue regarding this matter is the potential for an extension of North 9th Street to provide another way for people in the community to travel in a north-south direction as indicated in the village’s comprehensive plan.

There currently exists an easement/right of way owned by Lookingglass Township that could connect the Northtowne subdivision using this street extension but some residents who were present at the meeting Monday night were adamant in their opposition to doing so, claiming they purchased their properties near there because of the quietness, safety for children and lack of traffic, all of which would be disrupted if North 9th were extended as considered.

Members voted twice Monday on acceptance or rejection of this preliminary plat with two of its members, Taylor Zurliene and Jordan Pettibone, being in the minority on the acceptance of it as it has been presented. Those two favor the dedication of an area of “green space” which would set aside an area of right of way so the 9th Street extension can be added at some point in the future.

Pettibone said he based his position on what is best for the village’s future growth and Zurliene stated he feels the streets in the community are “a mess” that can possibly be improved if there were an extension of 9th Street which would allow another way to get around.

The board members who approved the preliminary plat without the green space being added were Bob Oster, Jerry Linthicum, Bill Malina and Randy Linthicum. All of this, as indicated in the title of the documents approved with those four voting in the majority, is simply preliminary in nature and an ordinance calling for final plat approval will be the next step in this process.

A lengthy letter provided to the board that had been received by e-mail from Steve Terwilliger of 8417 Willowbrook outlined his position and that of his neighbors, the Wessels, who he said would bear the brunt of foot and vehicular traffic across their properties.

Terwilliger’s communication stated “the question isn’t about running a road from New Baden to our subdivision” but instead concerns other issues like annexation into the village, the construction of a home at the end of Willowbrook and North 9th and the possible presence of the aforementioned green space.

The village appears, according to Terwilliger’s letter, to be concerned more about the creation of another entrance to Route 160 to the north than anything else. He further cited other roads that could be extended and used for this purpose such as Matthew, Peach Lane, Thouvenot Lane, West Poos, North 13th, Leisure and more.

In that the issue of emergency vehicle access had also surfaced when this matter was brought forward in August, Terwilliger said he feels the village should not “dictate” to the residents what their needs are, “Let us decide if we want the additional safety of an easement or any other matter affecting our homes.”

Also at Monday’s meeting, the ordering of a new police vehicle, to replace a 2008 Ford Explorer model that has been the subject of increasing maintenance costs recently, was approved.

The vehicle will be a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 that is being purchased from Siever Brothers in Carlyle for a purchase price of $29,485 then outfitted with the appropriate accessories for police usage for another approximately $14,000.

Chief Scott Meinhardt had also obtained prices on both Ford F-150 and Ford Interceptor vehicles from Breese Motors and Morrow Brothers of Greenfield, Illinois and a Dodge Ram from Thomas Dodge of Chicago along with two different vendors of police equipment.