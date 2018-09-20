Trenton Man Killed in Accident Near Summerfield

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department handled a fatal accident at the intersection of North Grove School Road and Dressel-Schoene Road in rural St. Clair County near Summerfield that occurred at 11:20 am on September 16.

According to Capt. Bruce W. Fleshren , a 1997 Ford SUV was traveling north on Dressel-Schoene Rd at the intersection with North Grove School Rd. A 2018 Ford pickup truck driven by Donn B. Evans of Trenton was entering the intersection westbound on North Grove School Rd with the right-of-way, and was struck in the driver’s side of the pickup truck by the SUV, which did not yield before entering the intersection.

The pickup driver Donn Evans, 69, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, where he later died. The 35-year-old driver of the SUV, Andrea M. Frein of New Baden, was airlifted to St. Louis, MO with unknown injuries.

The Metro-East Accident Reconstruction Team will be working the accident in an effort to determine any other contributors to the crash. This will take several months for the report to be completed.

Evans was born July 7, 1949 in St. Louis, MO, a son of the late David and Virdell, nee Lunte, Evans.

He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and a graduate of SIU-Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He was the current owner/operator of Lebanon Auto Parts in Lebanon, IL, since 1974. Evans was a former pilot and enjoyed fishing, restoring cars, trap shooting, riding his motorcycle, stock car racing (where he was the Track Champion at Highland Speedway two years in a row), but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a member of the Trenton Sportsman Club and a former member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Trenton.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his father-in-law, Kenneth Allen; and sister-in-law, Sandy Hediger.

Surviving are his wife Pat, nee Allen, Evans of Trenton, whom he married December 15, 1973 in Highland; sons, Ryan (Angie) Evans and Grant (Kelly) Evans all of Trenton; five grandchildren, Riley, Reed, and Bret Evans, Henry and Charlie Evans; his beloved dog, Max; sisters, Gene Evans of Baltimore, MD, and Linda Evans of Trenton; mother-in-law, Rosemary, nee Kersten, Allen of Alhambra; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don Hediger of Grantfork, Terry (Vicki) Allen of Edwardsville, Sheila (Dennis) Quick of Greenville, Gail (Dale) Henkhaus of Alhambra, Bruce (Lisa) Allen of Alhambra, and Yvonne (Tad) Green of Alhambra; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service were held Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Billy Blackmon officiating. Interment followed in Brown Cemetery, Old Ripley, IL.