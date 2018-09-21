Joseph Siegel



Joseph “Joe” Giles Siegel, 92, of Mascoutah, IL, born June 24, 1926 in Lebanon, IL, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday evening, September 19, 2018.

In 1944 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was proud of being a WW II veteran. He farmed and repaired farm equipment at a John Deere dealer for many years. He enjoyed restoring antique gas engines and tractors becoming an expert on old magnetos. Joe was a member and past master of the Emerald Mound Grange in Lebanon, Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus, Council 4380.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary; his parents, George W. and Anna, nee Fellner, Siegel; brothers Earl, Ed, Paul Larry, George L., and Norman Siegel, Bernard and Henry Schwaegel; sisters, Lucy Weissert, Regine Fournie, Pauline Holdener and Erna Siegel.

Surviving are his wife Theresa, nee Hoffmann, Siegel whom he married in Collinsville, IL on February 22, 1949, 69 years ago; his children, Susan (Mike) Willoughby, Gene (Jeanie) Siegel, Tom (JoAnn) Siegel, Kathie (Bruce) Burkhardt, Ronald Siegel, Kristie (Tim) Siegel-Gonzalez; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Marion Bossler, Rita Haukapp; and numerous, nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Cemetery Fund or Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 24, 2018 and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 25 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. and an Emerald Mound Grange service at 7 p.m. Monday evening.

FUNERAL: A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery in Mascoutah,IL.

