David L. Blake
David L. Blake, 68, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 6, 1950 in Richwood, WV died Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, IL.
David retired as a Master Sergeant from the U. S. Air Force after 20 years of service and a member of the Fil-Am of Southern Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Charlotte L., nee Bennett, Blake; and a brother, Gary Blake.
He is survived by his wife Cellsa, nee Ichon, Blake, whom he married in the Philippines on November 27, 1971; a son, John (Lisi) Blake of Mascoutah, IL; a daughter, Maria (Roger) Jones of Collinsville, IL; five grandchildren, Heather, Charles, Dominique, Shelby, and Joey; and a brother Ronald (Marcia) Blake of Ohio.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.
A funeral Mass will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Carlos Bohorquez officiating.
MOLL FUNERAL HOME
Mascoutah, IL