

David L. Blake, 68, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 6, 1950 in Richwood, WV died Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, IL.

David retired as a Master Sergeant from the U. S. Air Force after 20 years of service and a member of the Fil-Am of Southern Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Charlotte L., nee Bennett, Blake; and a brother, Gary Blake.

He is survived by his wife Cellsa, nee Ichon, Blake, whom he married in the Philippines on November 27, 1971; a son, John (Lisi) Blake of Mascoutah, IL; a daughter, Maria (Roger) Jones of Collinsville, IL; five grandchildren, Heather, Charles, Dominique, Shelby, and Joey; and a brother Ronald (Marcia) Blake of Ohio.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

A funeral Mass will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Carlos Bohorquez officiating.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL