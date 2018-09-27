Boys’ Soccer Works Hard For Wins Over Centralia And Jerseyville

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

After Triad had handed the unprepared Indians a 7-2 defeat, last Tuesday, the MHS Soccer team doubled down on effort, beating Centralia, 3-1, Wednesday, and Jerseyville, 2-0, Thursday. MHS hosted all three games on Alumni Field.

The Indians had spotted the Knights five, first-half goals, including two in the first five minutes, before scoring at the 37-minute mark.

At that point, Michael McKinley made a nice pass to Lane Hoelscher, who had broken away from Knight defenders, and Hoelscher hammered it in from 12 yards out.

Not until 68 minutes did Mascoutah score again. Then, Preston VanNess put in the goal via an assist from Hoelscher.

Triad out-shot the Indians, 18-10. Currently, the Knights stand 5-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, tied in the loss column with Waterloo.

“We were definitely not in it, early on,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Carr said. “We gave up two goals in the first five minutes and three more before halftime. At halftime, we addressed the need for a better warmup and to come out prepared.It was frustrating.”

The Centralia match was a complete reverse of the Triad debacle. The Indians scored all three goals in the first 16 minutes and out-shot the Orphans, 15-6.

Nine minutes in, Hoelscher headed in a McKinley corner kick. A minute later, Tommy Fisher fielded McKinley’s shot that had rebounded off the Centralia goalie and blasted it into the net for his first goal of 2018.

At 16 minutes, Hoelscher received a pass from McKinley behind the Orphan defense, and Hoelscher scored on a breakaway.

Carr applauded the Indians’ strong effort, bolstered by lineup changes.

The Indians continued their positive play against an always-physical Jerseyville squad – described by Carr as a “grinding team.”

Jonah Canlas got the Indians on the scoreboard when he blasted in a penalty kick at 28 minutes. The referee awarded the opportunity as a result of a Panthers’ handball.

With one minute left in regulation, Christian Gonzalez booted in a free kick, preventing any chance of a comeback tie. The Indians out-shot the Panthers, 10-5.

Mascoutah goalie Austin Heriford, who recorded seven saves, also tallied his fourth shutout win of the season. The Indians improve to 8-8 on the season and 3-3 in the MVC.

“Our defense was excellent against Jerseyville,” said Carr. “It’s the second time this season that we have shut them out.”

Top stats to date: Hoelscher leads with 12 goals on 39 shots – including four, game-winning ones, and McKinley has seven assists and four goals with two, game-winners.

This week, the Indians travel to Soccer Park in Fenton, Missouri, to play at least three games in the CYC Tournament. At 6 p.m., Monday, September 24, they take on Mehlville; at 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 25, they battle Troy Buchanan; at 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, September 26, they face Alton. After that, it depends on the result of pool play – TBA.