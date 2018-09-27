Elks Donation to Support French Village Fire Department

By Randy Pierce

Members of the Fairview Heights Elks Lodge 664 have made a donation totaling $1500 to the French Village Fire Department to be used toward the purchase of a new “Sparky” dog costume used for educational programs, in parades and at local public events.

The costume is worn by someone connected with the fire department to call attention to matters related to fire safety concerns, especially for children who are more likely to have their focus attracted to the large friendly-looking canine creature.

Presenting the check from the lodge on Friday, September 14, to French Village fire fighter Gerald Joyce was Walter “Sandy” Holland who is currently serving as exalted ruler of the organization that is based on Old Lincoln Trail, just north of Illinois Route 161, in Fairview Heights.

“Sparky the Fire Dog” is a registered trademark of the National Fire Protection Association and was first created in the middle 20th century. He wears a bright yellow protective coat, helmet and boots with red trim to help draw attention to himself.

The French Village Fire Department serves a district that takes in the far west end of Fairview Heights along with other areas to the west of there including parts of Caseyville, Canteen Township, East St. Louis and Belleville.

This donation was the result of the members of Lodge 664 requesting an “anniversary” grant from the Elks National Foundation for providing support in the local community.

The French Village Fire Department is hosting a fund-raising barbecue at Elks Lodge 664 this Sunday, September 30.

The French Village Fire Department was initiated in 1946 as an all-volunteer group which raised funding for its operations through raffles and picnics. Then in 1953, voters in the French Village area passed a referendum by a large margin to set up a fire district for the purpose of helping to fund it through taxes.